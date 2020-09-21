Tuesday Evening Forecast

Facebook
MU adds casing to protect Thomas Jefferson tombstone
MU adds casing to protect Thomas Jefferson tombstone
COLUMBIA - A clear casing was added to Thomas Jefferson's tombstone at MU Saturday night. The acrylic vitrine covering cost about $20,000 and was installed to protect the monument from vandalism...
Nash Vegas operating permit suspended for health order violations
Nash Vegas operating permit suspended for health order violations
COLUMBIA - Downtown Columbia nightclub Nash...
Four injured after shooting in Jefferson City park
Four injured after shooting in Jefferson City park
JEFFERSON CITY - Police are investigating a...
TARGET 8 UPDATE: Howard County coroner faces opposition this election
TARGET 8 UPDATE: Howard County coroner faces opposition this election
HOWARD COUNTY - After four elections running unopposed for the Howard County coroner's position, Frank Flaspohler faces new opposition this year — one that's supported by the family of...
Battle football community reacts to season during pandemic
Battle football community reacts to season during pandemic
COLUMBIA — Heading into the 2020 season...
Chiefs fan allowed into box seat without negative virus test
Chiefs fan allowed into box seat without negative virus test
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Health officials...
MU adds casing to protect Thomas Jefferson tombstone
MU adds casing to protect Thomas Jefferson tombstone
COLUMBIA - A clear casing was added to Thomas...
Sunday COVID-19 Coverage: 1,387 new cases in Missouri
Sunday COVID-19 Coverage: 1,387 new cases in Missouri
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will...
TARGET 8 UPDATE: Howard County coroner faces opposition this election
TARGET 8 UPDATE: Howard County coroner faces opposition this election
HOWARD COUNTY - After four elections running unopposed for the Howard County coroner's position, Frank Flaspohler faces new opposition this year — one that's supported by the family of...
TARGET 8: Fact check: Analyzing Medicaid expansion advertisement
TARGET 8: Fact check: Analyzing Medicaid expansion advertisement
COLUMBIA - Missourians will vote on August 4...
Athletic trainers role will change in the upcoming season
Athletic trainers role will change in the upcoming season
COLUMBIA- Missouri High school athletic...
Weather
IN DEPTH: How wildfire smoke changes temperatures throughout the atmosphere
IN DEPTH: How wildfire smoke changes temperatures throughout the atmosphere
COLUMBIA – California, Oregon, Washington, and Colorado are the main states that have seen extremely large wildfires in 2020. These fires began in July and August and quickly started to...
Laura intensifies, landfall expected early Thursday morning
Laura intensifies, landfall expected early Thursday morning
HOUSTON, Tx. — Laura continues to...
Boone County residents experience power outages as heavy rain continues
Boone County residents experience power outages as heavy rain continues
COLUMBIA - The National Weather Service issued...
Sports
Battle football community reacts to season during pandemic
Battle football community reacts to season during pandemic
COLUMBIA — Heading into the 2020 season, the Battle Spartans had their share of concerns starting the season during the COVID-19 pandemic. Battle was the first CPS football team to...
FNF Pregame Week 4: Battle at Hickman canceled due to COVID-19 case
FNF Pregame Week 4: Battle at Hickman canceled due to COVID-19 case
Week four of Friday Night Fever has arrived....
Friday Night Fever Week 4: High school football scores from around mid-Missouri
Friday Night Fever Week 4: High school football scores from around mid-Missouri
Games for high school football games will...
Tuesday Evening Forecast
