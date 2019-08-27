Tuesday Evening Weather Update

Facebook
Oklahoma wins case against Johnson & Johnson in historic opioid trial
Oklahoma wins case against Johnson & Johnson in historic opioid trial
NORMAN, Okla. (CNN) -- In a landmark decision, an Oklahoma judge on Monday ordered pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson to pay $572 million for its role in the state's opioid crisis. The...
Brazil rejects $20 million of Amazon fire aid from G7
Brazil rejects $20 million of Amazon fire aid from G7
BIARRITZ, France (CNN) -- Brazil rejected an...
Police investigate shooting near children playing in north Columbia
Police investigate shooting near children playing in north Columbia
COLUMBIA - Police are investigating shots...
Kansas City teacher pleads guilty to producing child pornography
Kansas City teacher pleads guilty to producing child pornography
Kansas City, MO ( KSHB ) - A man who used to...
Hickman football reclassified for upcoming season
Hickman football reclassified for upcoming season
COLUMBIA - Hickman high school is returning to...
TARGET 8: Number of accessible parking violations vary across mid-Missouri
TARGET 8: Number of accessible parking violations vary across mid-Missouri
MID-MISSOURI - Finding the perfect parking spot can be a hassle, but it can be even more difficult if you need to use an accessible parking space. A 2018 report from the Accessible Parking...
TARGET 8: Flood victims question assessors' qualifications
TARGET 8: Flood victims question assessors' qualifications
BRUNSWICK - After receiving damage assessment...
TARGET 8: Director's office at state agency scrutinized for spending concerns
TARGET 8: Director's office at state agency scrutinized for spending concerns
JEFFERSON CITY – Travel spending...
Weather
NOAA increases prediction for 2019 Atlantic hurricane season
NOAA increases prediction for 2019 Atlantic hurricane season
MIAMI, Fla. - The National Hurricane Center, a division of the National Weather Service, has increased the likelihood of “above-normal” activity in the Atlantic Basin for the remainder...
Columbia cooling centers prepare for 'hottest day of the year'
Columbia cooling centers prepare for 'hottest day of the year'
COLUMBIA - Ahead of what some are saying could...
Excessive Heat Warning to begin Wednesday afternoon; continues through Saturday
Excessive Heat Warning to begin Wednesday afternoon; continues through Saturday
COLUMBIA - The first major heat wave of the...
Sports
Cardinals take first game of the series over Brewers
Cardinals take first game of the series over Brewers
MILWAUKEE - A six run 2nd inning set the momentum for a St. Louis win Monday night in Milwuakee. The Cardinals took an early lead when two players scored on a Yadier Molina single. St. Louis...
Hickman football reclassified for upcoming season
Hickman football reclassified for upcoming season
COLUMBIA - Hickman high school is returning to...
SEC Nation coming to Mizzou
SEC Nation coming to Mizzou
COLUMBIA - SEC network will be holding its...
Tuesday Evening Weather Update
