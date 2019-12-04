Tuesday Evening Weather Update

Facebook
Jefferson City businesses damaged in May tornado owe property tax
Jefferson City businesses damaged in May tornado owe property tax
JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City business owners are dealing with damaged or demolished buildings from the tornado in May. Although some buildings are unusable, commercial business owners are still...
MU football attendance rises for the first time since 2014
MU football attendance rises for the first time since 2014
COLUMBIA - Despite a disappointing end to the...
Judge rules 1851 law doesn't apply in duck boat case
Judge rules 1851 law doesn't apply in duck boat case
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A federal judge...
Governor Parson on creating more jobs for Missourians
Governor Parson on creating more jobs for Missourians
SEDALIA — Gov. Mike Parson has a plan for more and better jobs in mid-Missouri. The governor spoke at State Fair Community College in Sedalia Tuesday. The school announced it received a...
Charitable donations struggle after tax reform
Charitable donations struggle after tax reform
COLUMBIA - CoMoGives passed $100,000 of...
Jefferson City businesses damaged in May tornado owe property tax
Jefferson City businesses damaged in May tornado owe property tax
JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City business...
Missouri Special Olympics looking for volunteers for the summer games
Missouri Special Olympics looking for volunteers for the summer games
JEFFERSON CITY -- The Missouri Special...
Mental health clinic coming to Eldon and Jefferson City
Mental health clinic coming to Eldon and Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - It's been almost seven months...
TARGET 8 FOLLOW-UP: Family disappointed after governor vetoes coroner bill
TARGET 8 FOLLOW-UP: Family disappointed after governor vetoes coroner bill
GILLAM - Jay Minor is continuing to fight for his son, Jayke Minor, and other families after Governor Parson vetoed a bill that funds training for Missouri's coroners. But, Minor and...
TARGET 8: How China's recycling ban affects Mid-Missouri
TARGET 8: How China's recycling ban affects Mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA - A decrease in demand...
Target 8 Fact Check: Violence in Columbia
Target 8 Fact Check: Violence in Columbia
COLUMBIA - James D. Hickman, 23, was...
Weather
Welcome to central Missouri's second coldest start to winter in 129 years
Welcome to central Missouri's second coldest start to winter in 129 years
COLUMBIA - Winter started with an early preview in October , but it went full throttle at the start of mid November. Arctic air stretched from Canada to Mexico, breaking records in multiple...
Winter blast will bring snow and near-record temps to Missouri
Winter blast will bring snow and near-record temps to Missouri
UPDATED FORECAST from the Live Doppler 8 First...
October 2019: Third snowiest and sixteenth coldest in Columbia despite record warmth early on
October 2019: Third snowiest and sixteenth coldest in Columbia despite record warmth early on
COLUMBIA - Do you remember September 2019 ? It...
Sports
Mizzou suffers disappointing defeat to Charleston Southern
Mizzou suffers disappointing defeat to Charleston Southern
COLUMBIA - Mizzou's losing streak extends to three games with a 68-60 loss to Charleston Southern. The Tigers were careless with the ball in this game, turning it over 16 times, while also...
Fuentes earns AVCA Player of the Week
Fuentes earns AVCA Player of the Week
COLUMBIA- Following a rewarding Monday for the...
Sports Xtra: Sitting down with Norm Stewart
Sports Xtra: Sitting down with Norm Stewart
...
Tuesday Evening Weather Update
