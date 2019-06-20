Tuesday, January 21: Sports at Ten

Facebook
UPDATE: One of two suspects in custody in Jefferson City manhunt
JEFFERSON CITY - Police have taken one suspect into custody after a car chase involving guns and drugs took place near Boonville Road. Officials say the suspects were trying to buy...
Special Olympics Missouri calculating damages from tornado
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The leader of...
MU workers demand 'livable wage'
COLUMBIA - Some University of Missouri workers...
News
UPDATE: One of two suspects in custody in Jefferson City manhunt
Special Olympics Missouri calculating damages from tornado
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The leader of...
MU workers demand 'livable wage'
COLUMBIA - Some University of Missouri workers...
Camp teaches kids with disabilities a new skill
FULTON – A unique camp is being held...
Main runway no longer flooded at Jefferson City Memorial Airport
JEFFERSON CITY - The main runway at the...
TARGET 8: Director's office at state agency scrutinized for spending concerns
JEFFERSON CITY – Travel spending, frequent use of a travel agency and high mileage on a vehicle all came under scrutiny during a review of the Missouri Department of Safety Director’s...
Target 8: Numerous sex offenders live near Columbia day care centers
COLUMBIA - Target 8 discovered more than 16...
TARGET 8: Osage Beach aldermen vote down new fireworks bill
OSAGE BEACH - The Osage Beach Board of...
Weather
11 children already killed in hot cars in 2019, 1 in Missouri
MID-MISSOURI - One child, 11 months old, died in Calverton Park, near St. Louis, on June 2, 2019. The temperature outside was 79-degrees. As of June 8, 11 children have died of vehicular...
Jefferson City levee expected to overflow
JEFFERSON CITY- The Missouri River could crest...
Flood risks prompt Gov. Parson to declare state of emergency
JEFFERSON CITY- Gov. Mike Parson declared a...
Sports
Cardinals lead series over Miami
ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis Cardinals took a 2-1 lead in the series after beating the Miami Marlins 2-1 Wednesday. The game was quiet until the Cardinals Rangel Ravelo recorded his first major...
Royals drop series sweep in Seattle
SEATTLE - The Kansas City Royals gave up game...
Smith honored with Don Faurot Award
COLUMBIA - Mizzou wrestling head coach Brian...
Tuesday, January 21: Sports at Ten
