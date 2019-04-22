Tuesday, July 16: Sports at Nine

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Home
Home
Moberly residents say they feel safe in neighborhood even after shots fired
Moberly residents say they feel safe in neighborhood even after shots fired
MOBERLY - People in one Moberly neighborhood say they feel safe following someone fired a gun over the weekend. Police said Jared Satterfield shot at his girlfriend Saturday afternoon as she tried...
Latest census data shows population decline in 52 Missouri counties
Latest census data shows population decline in 52 Missouri counties
COLUMBIA - New census data shows, while...
New interim director after 3 St. Louis County jail deaths
New interim director after 3 St. Louis County jail deaths
CLAYTON (AP) — A law enforcement veteran...
Additional Links
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
Moberly residents say they feel safe in neighborhood even after shots fired
Moberly residents say they feel safe in neighborhood even after shots fired
MOBERLY - People in one Moberly neighborhood say they feel safe following someone fired a gun over the weekend. Police said Jared Satterfield shot at his girlfriend Saturday afternoon as she tried...
Latest census data shows population decline in 52 Missouri counties
Latest census data shows population decline in 52 Missouri counties
COLUMBIA - New census data shows, while...
New interim director after 3 St. Louis County jail deaths
New interim director after 3 St. Louis County jail deaths
CLAYTON (AP) — A law enforcement veteran...
Suspect in Audrain County death pleads guilty to manslaughter
Suspect in Audrain County death pleads guilty to manslaughter
COLUMBIA - A man accused in the 2017 death of...
Naturalization ceremony to welcome 87 new U.S. citizens
Naturalization ceremony to welcome 87 new U.S. citizens
JEFFERSON CITY - Friends and family will...
Additional Links
Video
Streaming Newscast
Poverty in Plain Sight
Election Results
Coverage From Callaway
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Show Me Eclipse
Target 8
TARGET 8: Osage Beach aldermen vote down new fireworks bill
TARGET 8: Osage Beach aldermen vote down new fireworks bill
OSAGE BEACH - The Osage Beach Board of Alderman denied the passage of a new bill Thursday night that would have allowed the purchase and use of fireworks for a three-week period around the Fourth...
TARGET 8: Critics question treatment of animals at local shelter
TARGET 8: Critics question treatment of animals at local shelter
NEW BLOOMFIELD - Complaints, inspections and...
TARGET 8 FACT CHECK: Columbia Mayor Treece hits the airwaves
TARGET 8 FACT CHECK: Columbia Mayor Treece hits the airwaves
COLUMBIA - Columbia’s mayoral race has...
Weather
Northwest Missouri flooding hits close to home for MU students
Northwest Missouri flooding hits close to home for MU students
COLUMBIA - Parts of northwest Missouri are being evacuated following severe flooding throughout the day. Officials in St. Joseph called on some people to leave certain areas due to high water. The...
Storm brings snow for 80 million Americans nationwide
Storm brings snow for 80 million Americans nationwide
(CNN) - A quick burst of snow will blanket...
10AM Update: Snow exits midday, travel impacts to continue
10AM Update: Snow exits midday, travel impacts to continue
COLUMBIA - Winter weather is expected to...
Additional Links
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Columbia College softball claims AMC regular season title
Columbia College softball claims AMC regular season title
COLUMBIA - The Columbia College softball team swept the Lyon College Scots in its final series of the regular season to claim the title of AMC Regular Season Champions. The series sweep left the...
Missouri softball sweeps Texas A&M in weekend series
Missouri softball sweeps Texas A&M in weekend series
COLUMBIA - The Missouri softball team took all...
Missouri baseball swept by No. 6 Georgia
Missouri baseball swept by No. 6 Georgia
ATHENS, GA. - No. 6 Georgia swept the Missouri...
Additional Links
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
What's On
Additional Links
Weekly Wellness
Contacts
Additional Links
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
Additional Links
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
About KOMU 8
Additional Links
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Contests
Home
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
Video
Streaming Newscast
Poverty in Plain Sight
Election Results
Coverage From Callaway
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Show Me Eclipse
Target 8
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
What's On
Weekly Wellness
Contacts
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
About KOMU 8
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Contests
SEARCH
Tuesday, July 16: Sports at Nine
Share: