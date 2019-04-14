Tuesday, March 20: Sports at Six

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Home
Home
Fayette police warning of officer impersonator
Fayette police warning of officer impersonator
FAYETTE - Police are warning citizens to be on the lookout after a man was seen posing as law enforcement Friday morning. In a news release, the Fayette Police Department said a woman...
Mizzou festival introduces children to STEM activities
Mizzou festival introduces children to STEM activities
COLUMBIA - MU hosted more than 100 events...
UPDATE: One man dead after shooting in Jefferson City
UPDATE: One man dead after shooting in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - Some neighbors on Hickory...
Additional Links
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
Fayette police warning of officer impersonator
Fayette police warning of officer impersonator
FAYETTE - Police are warning citizens to be on the lookout after a man was seen posing as law enforcement Friday morning. In a news release, the Fayette Police Department said a woman...
Kickball tournament raises money for veterans
Kickball tournament raises money for veterans
COLUMBIA - Eight teams competed in a kickball...
Mizzou festival introduces children to STEM activities
Mizzou festival introduces children to STEM activities
COLUMBIA - MU hosted more than 100 events...
Missouri Department of Corrections holds resource fair for crime victims
Missouri Department of Corrections holds resource fair for crime victims
JEFFERSON CITY - Community members came out...
UPDATE: One man dead after shooting in Jefferson City
UPDATE: One man dead after shooting in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - Some neighbors on Hickory...
Additional Links
Video
Streaming Newscast
Poverty in Plain Sight
Election Results
Coverage From Callaway
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Show Me Eclipse
Target 8
TARGET 8 FACT CHECK: Columbia Mayor Treece hits the airwaves
TARGET 8 FACT CHECK: Columbia Mayor Treece hits the airwaves
COLUMBIA - Columbia’s mayoral race has moved to television as the municipal election on April 2 moves closer. Mayor Brian Treece has created two different ads for television. Treece...
TARGET 8: Following the money in the Columbia mayoral race
TARGET 8: Following the money in the Columbia mayoral race
COLUMBIA – Incumbent Mayor Brian Treece...
TARGET 8: Documents say teacher enticed minor using Snapchat
TARGET 8: Documents say teacher enticed minor using Snapchat
FULTON - As the digital age advances...
Weather
Northwest Missouri flooding hits close to home for MU students
Northwest Missouri flooding hits close to home for MU students
COLUMBIA - Parts of northwest Missouri are being evacuated following severe flooding throughout the day. Officials in St. Joseph called on some people to leave certain areas due to high water. The...
Storm brings snow for 80 million Americans nationwide
Storm brings snow for 80 million Americans nationwide
(CNN) - A quick burst of snow will blanket...
10AM Update: Snow exits midday, travel impacts to continue
10AM Update: Snow exits midday, travel impacts to continue
COLUMBIA - Winter weather is expected to...
Additional Links
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Sikkema leads Tigers to Game 2 victory over LSU
Sikkema leads Tigers to Game 2 victory over LSU
COLUMBIA - The Missouri Tigers came away with a win in Game 2 of their series against the No. 8 LSU Tigers by a final score of 4-1. Mizzou was led by outstanding pitching from starter TJ Sikkema....
K.J. Santos to transfer from Mizzou
K.J. Santos to transfer from Mizzou
COLUMBIA - K.J. Santos is transferring from...
Rock Bridge faculty describe Sophie Cunningham's heart on and off the court
Rock Bridge faculty describe Sophie Cunningham's heart on and off the court
COLUMBIA - If you ask Rock Bridge High School...
Additional Links
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
What's On
Additional Links
Weekly Wellness
Contacts
Additional Links
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
Additional Links
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
About KOMU 8
Additional Links
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Contests
Home
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
Video
Streaming Newscast
Poverty in Plain Sight
Election Results
Coverage From Callaway
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Show Me Eclipse
Target 8
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
What's On
Weekly Wellness
Contacts
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
About KOMU 8
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Contests
SEARCH
Tuesday, March 20: Sports at Six
Share: