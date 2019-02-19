Tuesday Night High School Baseball Scores

COLUMBIA -- Here are the high school baseball scores from around the Mid-Missouri area on your Tuesday night.

  • North Callaway 3 - Wright City 4
  • South Callaway 3 - New Haven 2
  • Hallsville 2 - Macon 1
  • South Shelby 6 - Centralia 5
  • Smith-Cotton 2 - Rock Bridge 12
  • Jefferson City 6 - Hickman 7
  • Boonville 15 - Moberly 1
  • Fulton 5 - Kirksville 4

