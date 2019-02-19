Tuesday Night High School Baseball Scores

COLUMBIA -- Here are the high school baseball scores from around the Mid-Missouri area on your Tuesday night.

North Callaway 3 - Wright City 4

South Callaway 3 - New Haven 2

Hallsville 2 - Macon 1

South Shelby 6 - Centralia 5

Smith-Cotton 2 - Rock Bridge 12

Jefferson City 6 - Hickman 7

Boonville 15 - Moberly 1

Fulton 5 - Kirksville 4