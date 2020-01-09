Tuesday Night High School Basketball Scores
COLUMBIA - Here are the high school basketball scores from around the Mid-Missouri area on your Tuesday night.
Boys Basketball:
- Sturgeon 51 - Hallsville 54
- Paris 26 - Centralia 58
- Fayette 73 - Slater 32
- California 59 - Cole Camp 37
- Salisbury 77 - N. Callaway 41
- Eldon 55 - Camdenton 48
- Vienna 74 - Dixon 72
- Blair Oaks 65 - Owensville 17
Girls Basketball:
- Chamois 60 - Wellsville 17
- Centralia 58 - Camdenton 26
- Moberly 59 - Harrisburg 52
