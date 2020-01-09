Tuesday Night High School Basketball Scores

COLUMBIA - Here are the high school basketball scores from around the Mid-Missouri area on your Tuesday night.

Boys Basketball:

  • Sturgeon 51 - Hallsville 54
  • Paris 26 - Centralia 58
  • Fayette 73 - Slater 32
  • California 59 - Cole Camp 37
  • Salisbury 77 - N. Callaway 41
  • Eldon 55 - Camdenton 48
  • Vienna 74 - Dixon 72
  • Blair Oaks 65 - Owensville 17

Girls Basketball:

  • Chamois 60 - Wellsville 17
  • Centralia 58 - Camdenton 26
  • Moberly 59 - Harrisburg 52

 

 

