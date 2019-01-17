Tuesday Night High School Basketball

COLUMBIA - Here are the high school basketball scores from around the Mid-Missouri area on your Tuesday night.

Boy's Basketball

So. Boone 72 - Harrisburg 62

Westran 29 - Fayette 66

Hermann 38 - California 35

Hallsville 49 - Eugene 63

Hickman 41 - Jefferson City 62

Boonville 65 - Bloomfield 26

Mexico 66 - Kirksville 27

Girl's Basketball