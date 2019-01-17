Tuesday Night High School Basketball
COLUMBIA - Here are the high school basketball scores from around the Mid-Missouri area on your Tuesday night.
Boy's Basketball
- So. Boone 72 - Harrisburg 62
- Westran 29 - Fayette 66
- Hermann 38 - California 35
- Hallsville 49 - Eugene 63
- Hickman 41 - Jefferson City 62
- Boonville 65 - Bloomfield 26
- Mexico 66 - Kirksville 27
Girl's Basketball
- So. Boone 26 - Harrisburg 61
- Westran 32 - Fayette 41
