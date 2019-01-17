Tuesday Night High School Basketball

COLUMBIA - Here are the high school basketball scores from around the Mid-Missouri area on your Tuesday night.

Boy's Basketball

  • So. Boone 72 - Harrisburg 62
  • Westran 29 - Fayette 66
  • Hermann 38 - California 35
  • Hallsville 49 - Eugene 63
  • Hickman 41 - Jefferson City 62
  • Boonville 65 - Bloomfield 26
  • Mexico 66 - Kirksville 27

Girl's Basketball

  • So. Boone 26 - Harrisburg 61
  • Westran 32 - Fayette 41

 

