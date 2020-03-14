Tuesday, November 22: Sports at Ten

Facebook
Food Bank is open but limits number of volunteers amid COVID-19 outbreak
COLUMBIA - The Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri sent out an email to it's volunteers spelling out it's new protocol taking affect March 16. The food bank will keep the number of...
BREAKING: MU announces remote classes for the remainder of the semester
COLUMBIA - UM System President Mun Choi...
Visiting suspended at all correctional centers in Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Department of...
Adapting your lifestyle with coronavirus
Adapting your lifestyle with coronavirus
COLUMBIA – COVID-19 is causing...
Gov. Parson declares state of emergency over coronavirus
Gov. Parson declares state of emergency over coronavirus
JEFFERSON CITY - Gov. Mike Parson declared a...
2 confirmed cases of coronavirus in St. Louis County
2 confirmed cases of coronavirus in St. Louis County
ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A second person in...
BREAKING: MU announces remote classes for the remainder of the semester
BREAKING: MU announces remote classes for the remainder of the semester
COLUMBIA - UM System President Mun Choi...
TARGET 8: In final months, Pinnacle was not paying employee's health insurance
BOONVILLE - When Pinnacle Regional Hospital in Boonville closed its doors on January 15, its problems were far from over. At the time, t he hospital said it closed because of the "economic...
Target 8: City admits water rate details & investigation lacked transparency
Note: This story is a follow-up to our two...
Target 8 finds millions more of Columbia's forgotten funds
Note: This story is a follow-up to our Target...
Weather
STORM MODE: Wintry weather continues followed by coldest temps this winter
**This is an outdated post originally for a system in early/mid-February 2020** MID-MISSOURI - A snow and rain mix will blanket central Missouri through much of Wednesday before temperatures...
STORM MODE: Snow has ended, slick spots possible Thursday morning
**THIS POST WAS FOR A SYSTEM MOVING THROUGH...
STORM MODE: Snowfall comes to an end Friday evening with 4-7" total accumulation
**This is an outdated post from a storm system...
Sports
SEC suspends all organized team activity through April 15
COLUMBIA - The SEC announced Friday that all "organized team activities" are suspended now through April 15. This includes competitions, team and individual practices, meetings and other organized...
BREAKING: NCAA cancels men's, women's basketball tournaments
NEW YORK CITY - The NCAA announced it will...
SEC, other conferences cancel basketball tournaments
NEW YORK CITY - Several college basketball...
