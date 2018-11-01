Tuesday October 30, 2018 News

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Home
Home
Neighbor: "Why would someone do something like this to a 4-year-old child?"
Neighbor: "Why would someone do something like this to a 4-year-old child?"
JEFFERSON CITY – A woman who lives near the home of Darnell Gray said people in her community cannot believe what happened to the little boy. "Why would someone do something like this...
Free tattoos cover up hate in mid-MIssouri
Free tattoos cover up hate in mid-MIssouri
MACON – Beauty and Pain Tattoo put out a...
Blunt force, sharp force trauma killed Darnell Gray; investigators detail case
Blunt force, sharp force trauma killed Darnell Gray; investigators detail case
JEFFERSON CITY - Court documents released...
Additional Links
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
Suspect in Pittsburgh synagogue shooting set to appear in court
Suspect in Pittsburgh synagogue shooting set to appear in court
(CNN) -- The suspect in the Pittsburgh synagogue massacre is expected in court Thursday as crowds of mourners lay more victims to rest and their memorials continue growing. Robert Bowers, 46, is...
Joe Biden campaigns for Claire McCaskill
Joe Biden campaigns for Claire McCaskill
BRIDGETON - Wednesday's get-out-the-vote...
Neighbor: "Why would someone do something like this to a 4-year-old child?"
Neighbor: "Why would someone do something like this to a 4-year-old child?"
JEFFERSON CITY – A woman who lives near...
Free tattoos cover up hate in mid-MIssouri
Free tattoos cover up hate in mid-MIssouri
MACON – Beauty and Pain Tattoo put out a...
Missouri voter turnout projected at nearly 55 percent
Missouri voter turnout projected at nearly 55 percent
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri...
Additional Links
Video
Streaming Newscast
Poverty in Plain Sight
Election Results
Coverage From Callaway
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Show Me Eclipse
Target 8
TARGET 8 Fact Check: Ad claims McDowell got evicted from Springfield home
TARGET 8 Fact Check: Ad claims McDowell got evicted from Springfield home
COLUMBIA - A new attack ad paid for by incumbent state auditor, Nicole Galloway, claims her opponent, Saundra McDowell, is unfit to hold the position because of her track record with...
TARGET 8 Fact Check: Ad questions Hawley's loyalties
TARGET 8 Fact Check: Ad questions Hawley's loyalties
COLUMBIA - Republican Senate candidate Josh...
TARGET 8 Fact Check: NRA claims Supreme Court could destroy right to self-defense
TARGET 8 Fact Check: NRA claims Supreme Court could destroy right to self-defense
COLUMBIA – The National Rifle...
Weather
Hurricane Michael a day from Gulf Coast landfall, and it could get even stronger
Hurricane Michael a day from Gulf Coast landfall, and it could get even stronger
(CNN) -- Hurricane Michael is poised to slam Florida's Panhandle by Wednesday afternoon, threatening dangerous storm surges to low-lying areas ill-equipped to handle them -- and officials are...
Florence now major hurricane, landfall expected for the Carolinas
Florence now major hurricane, landfall expected for the Carolinas
College Park, MD - Hurricane Florence...
Gordon lashes Florida Panhandle as Gulf Coast preps for storm surge
Gordon lashes Florida Panhandle as Gulf Coast preps for storm surge
(CNN) -- Tropical Storm Gordon's outer bands...
Additional Links
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Columbia College Women's volleyball extends win streak over Stephens College
Columbia College Women's volleyball extends win streak over Stephens College
COLUMBIA- The Columbia College Women's volleyball team have had an excellent season thus far, and is only getting better. The Cougars now have a 5-match win streak in a Halloween victory against...
Missouri wrestling team chosen to win seventh Mid-American Conference Championship
Missouri wrestling team chosen to win seventh Mid-American Conference Championship
COLUMBIA - On Wednesday, the...
Missouri Tiger football team heads south to face No. 13 Florida
Missouri Tiger football team heads south to face No. 13 Florida
COLUMBIA - After a heartbreaking loss to...
Additional Links
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
On KOMU 8
Additional Links
SmartChoice
Weekly Wellness
NBC Programs
Contacts
Additional Links
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
Additional Links
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
About KOMU 8
Additional Links
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Contests
Home
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
Video
Streaming Newscast
Poverty in Plain Sight
Election Results
Coverage From Callaway
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Show Me Eclipse
Target 8
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
On KOMU 8
SmartChoice
Weekly Wellness
NBC Programs
Contacts
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
About KOMU 8
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Contests
SEARCH
Tuesday October 30, 2018 News
Share: