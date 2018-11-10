TUESDAY OCTOBER 30, 2018 SPORTS

Facebook
District Championships: High school football scores from around mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA - Below are scores from football games around mid-Missouri. Final scores are in bold. Rock Bridge 27 Blue Springs 29 Timberland 13 Battle 34 Moberly 6 SoBoCo...
Man charged with possession, intent to distribute amid rash of K2 overdoses
COLUMBIA - A man has been charged in...
Police: Bullet hit woman in hand during overnight shooting
COLUMBIA - Columbia police are investigating...
News
St. Louis city fireman under fire for using racial slur in Facebook post
ST. LOUIS (KSDK) — A St. Louis city firefighter is under investigation for writing a racial slur on social media. "If you feel it keep it to yourself, but once you say it... once you act out...
Boil advisory issued for Gateway South subdivision
COLUMBIA - Consolidated Water issued the...
Snowfall affects Columbia homeless shelters
COLUMBIA - Winter weather strikes early in...
Suspect in 3 Missouri slayings faced ICE issue in New Jersey
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A man charged with...
Man charged with possession, intent to distribute amid rash of K2 overdoses
COLUMBIA - A man has been charged in...
TARGET 8 FACT CHECK: Ad attacks Hawley's job performance
COLUMBIA - Ads have already gone after the Republican Senate candidate's views on healthcare coverage for pre-existing conditions and his political ambitions, and now one is going after his job...
TARGET 8 Fact Check: Ad says McCaskill works across the aisle
COLUMBIA - Senator Claire McCaskill has...
TARGET 8 Fact Check: Ad claims McDowell got evicted from Springfield home
COLUMBIA - A new attack ad paid for...
Weather
Winter weather advisory for mid-Missouri in effect until 9 p.m.
COLUMBIA - The second snowfall of the season could be underway for mid-Missouri. KOMU 8's weathercaster Matt Beckwith said people should prepare for another round of potential isolated snow...
First snowfall of the season arrives Thursday night
COLUMBIA - The first accumulating snowfall of...
Hurricane Michael a day from Gulf Coast landfall, and it could get even stronger
(CNN) -- Hurricane Michael is poised to slam...
Sports
District Championships: High school football scores from around mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA - Below are scores from football games around mid-Missouri. Final scores are in bold. Rock Bridge 27 Blue Springs 29 Timberland 13 Battle 34 Moberly 6 SoBoCo...
Columbia College women's soccer wins AMC
Columbia-- The Columbia College Cougars beat...
Mizzou Volleyball takes down Auburn in three straight sets
AUBURN, AL- The Missouri volleyball team...
TUESDAY OCTOBER 30, 2018
Share: