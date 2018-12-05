Tuesday Weather Planner

Facebook
Messy Thursday forecast leads to two possible scenarios
COLUMBIA - Thursday, December 6 looks like a doozy in terms of the weather forecast. That's because as a cold front moves through, bringing moisture with it, temperatures will be cooling. As we...
Future of New Bloomfield's police coverage up in the air
NEW BLOOMFIELD - New Bloomfield’s police...
Legislators resign before "Clean Missouri" takes effect
JEFFERSON CITY - Three state legislators have...
News
Future of New Bloomfield's police coverage up in the air
NEW BLOOMFIELD - New Bloomfield’s police agreement with Holts Summit’s Police Department is weeks away from expiring, and as of Wednesday, both cities have yet to discuss what happens...
Wrongful death lawsuit in case of bullied teen moves to Boone County
BOONE COUNTY - The wrongful death lawsuit in...
Columbia earns perfect score for city's LGBTQ laws and policies
COLUMBIA - The city of Columbia earned a...
New scooters on Lincoln University campus
JEFFERSON CITY- Students on Lincoln...
Patient arrested in St. Louis hospital ambulance theft
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Authorities are...
TARGET 8: Columbia looks for new transmission line project plans, again
COLUMBIA – After years of research, spending millions of dollars and even a public vote, the city of Columbia is no longer looking into previous plans to expand the electricity supply for...
TARGET 8: Urgent cares disguised as emergency rooms
COLUMBIA - People expect fast service...
TARGET 8 FACT CHECK: Ad attacks Hawley's job performance
COLUMBIA - Ads have already gone after the...
Weather
Messy Thursday forecast leads to two possible scenarios
COLUMBIA - Thursday, December 6 looks like a doozy in terms of the weather forecast. That's because as a cold front moves through, bringing moisture with it, temperatures will be cooling. As we...
Fourth coldest November on record
COLUMBIA - 2018 continues to be a year of...
LIVE BLOG: How winter weather is affecting mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA - As snow moves in, different...
Sports
Paul Goldschmidt traded to St. Louis
ST. LOUIS - Wednesday, according to ESPN, the St. Louis Cardinals acquired first baseman Paul Goldschmidt from the Arizona Diamondbacks, in return for right-handed pitcher Luke Weaver, catcher...
Emanuel Hall accepts invitation to 2019 Reese's Senior Bowl
COLUMBIA - Wednesday, Missouri senior wide...
Columbia College women's volleyball team awarded second in postseason poll
COLUMBIA - On Wednesday, the NAIA announced...
Tuesday Weather Planner
