Tuesday_Evening_Weather_Update

Quaker Window Products to build new plant, create 300 jobs
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A window manufacturing company says it plans to build a $65 million factory in Eldon, creating about 300 new jobs. Quaker Window Products said Thursday it will...
Sunrise Beach businesses hit by repeated burglaries
SUNRISE BEACH - Business owners in Sunrise...
Killer convicted in decades-old murder of Eldon teenager
LEBANON - A jury Thursday found Martin Priest...
News
Prosecutors: Father helped daughter in murder-suicide plot
KANSAS CITY (AP) — A former Missouri jail guard persuaded her terminally ill father to fatally shoot her estranged husband to resolve a custody dispute and then kill himself so it appeared...
Quaker Window Products to build new plant, create 300 jobs
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A window...
Sunrise Beach businesses hit by repeated burglaries
SUNRISE BEACH - Business owners in Sunrise...
Community consignment event helps families save and make money
COLUMBIA - A local business is offering...
Boone Electric sends line workers to Hurricane Michael
COLUMBIA - Four trucks holding eight line...
TARGET 8 Fact Check: Ad claims McCaskill cares more for family than Missouri
COLUMBIA - A recent attack ad on Sen. Claire McCaskill, D-Missouri, claims the senator has built a money machine over her 12 years in Washington. The Senate Leadership Fund, a Republican Super PAC...
Target 8 Fact Check: Ads say Hawley took millions, ignored pay-to-play claims
COLUMBIA - These ads accuse Republican Senate...
TARGET 8 Fact Check: Ad contends Hawley climbed the political ladder
COLUMBIA – Majority Forward focuses on...
Weather
Hurricane Michael a day from Gulf Coast landfall, and it could get even stronger
(CNN) -- Hurricane Michael is poised to slam Florida's Panhandle by Wednesday afternoon, threatening dangerous storm surges to low-lying areas ill-equipped to handle them -- and officials are...
Florence now major hurricane, landfall expected for the Carolinas
College Park, MD - Hurricane Florence...
Gordon lashes Florida Panhandle as Gulf Coast preps for storm surge
(CNN) -- Tropical Storm Gordon's outer bands...
Sports
Blues looking to revive win column
ST. LOUIS - It has been 186 days since the Blues last nabbed a regular season win, which came against the Chicago Blackhawks back on April 6th. Now sitting at 0-1-1 at the start of the...
Columbia College ranked 10th in latest NAIA Men's Cross Country Coaches' Top 25 poll
COLUMBIA - Wednesday, the Columbia College...
Missouri Tigers visit # 1 Alabama on Saturday
COLUMBIA - After a hot a 3-0 start to the...
