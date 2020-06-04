TuesdayAfternoonForecast

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Home
Home
Newly elected Councilwoman Fowler on next steps amid protests
Newly elected Councilwoman Fowler on next steps amid protests
COLUMBIA -- Pat Fowler was elected to the First Ward City Council seat on Tuesday night. She enters the seat at a crucial time, as Columbia citizens continue to protest the death of George Floyd...
MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by county
MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by county
COLUMBIA — As state and commercial...
Murder charge upgraded in George Floyd killing; 3 other cops charged
Murder charge upgraded in George Floyd killing; 3 other cops charged
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Prosecutors are...
Additional Links
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
St. Louis County asks unmasked protesters to quarantine
St. Louis County asks unmasked protesters to quarantine
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis County Executive Sam Page on Wednesday asked protesters who didn't wear masks or socially distance themselves during protests over the death of George Floyd...
Growing effort to support local black-owned businesses
Growing effort to support local black-owned businesses
COLUMBIA - Over the past week, the Columbia...
MU Women's and Children's Hospital closes children's oncology clinic
MU Women's and Children's Hospital closes children's oncology clinic
COLUMBIA - The oncology clinic at the MU Women...
Newly elected Councilwoman Fowler on next steps amid protests
Newly elected Councilwoman Fowler on next steps amid protests
COLUMBIA -- Pat Fowler was elected to the...
MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by county
MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by county
COLUMBIA — As state and commercial...
Additional Links
Video
Streaming Newscast
EmVP
Local Lookout
Election Results
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Target 8
TARGET 8: Previous infection, safety issues at Columbia care facility
TARGET 8: Previous infection, safety issues at Columbia care facility
COLUMBIA -- State regulators found a number of a serious deficiencies during the most recent inspection of Columbia care facility, Columbia Post Acute. On Monday, Columbia Post Acute announced one...
TARGET 8: CARES Act disproportionately funds Missouri's smaller airports
TARGET 8: CARES Act disproportionately funds Missouri's smaller airports
COLUMBIA - The Cape Girardeau Regional Airport...
TARGET 8: Columbia City Manager: 'I believe the funds have been hijacked by the state.'
TARGET 8: Columbia City Manager: 'I believe the funds have been hijacked by the state.'
COLUMBIA - "Are you kidding me?" was the...
Weather
Missouri River to flood parts of the Katy Trail this weekend
Missouri River to flood parts of the Katy Trail this weekend
COLUMBIA - The Missouri River is expected to reach moderate flood stage in Jefferson City, Glasgow and Hermann this weekend. The rise in river levels is due above average rainfall over the...
June may start with a heat wave for the central U.S.
June may start with a heat wave for the central U.S.
COLUMBIA – The messy weather pattern...
Cool temps, frost, severe weather: May is looking like a whirlwind
Cool temps, frost, severe weather: May is looking like a whirlwind
MID-MISSOURI – May has started to feel...
Additional Links
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Show Me Climate
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Columbia coaches and student-athletes talk about racial injustice
Columbia coaches and student-athletes talk about racial injustice
COLUMBIA —You've probably heard the saying "stick to sports." As protests against George Floyd's death spread across the country, some coaches and athletes are doing quite the opposite....
Golfers say the links are the perfect place to get away
Golfers say the links are the perfect place to get away
BOONE COUNTY - While other sports adjust the...
Woodley taking part in Titan Games
Woodley taking part in Titan Games
COLUMBIA - One of the most recognizable names...
Additional Links
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
What's On
Additional Links
streaming platforms
Weekly Wellness
Contacts
Additional Links
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
Additional Links
Senior Shout-Out
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
ABrighterTomorrow
About KOMU 8
Additional Links
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Contests
Additional Links
Curbside Bingo
Home
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
Video
Streaming Newscast
EmVP
Local Lookout
Election Results
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Target 8
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Show Me Climate
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
What's On
streaming platforms
Weekly Wellness
Contacts
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
Senior Shout-Out
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
ABrighterTomorrow
About KOMU 8
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Contests
Curbside Bingo
SEARCH
TuesdayAfternoonForecast
Share: