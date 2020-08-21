TuesdayAfternoonForecast

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Home
Home
Additional Columbia police officers will be patrolling this weekend
Additional Columbia police officers will be patrolling this weekend
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department will have additional officers on duty Friday and Saturday as students return to campus, before MU and Stephens College begin classes next week. CPD said...
MAPS: Interactive COVID-19 dashboard
MAPS: Interactive COVID-19 dashboard
MISSOURI — As COVID-19 continues to...
Positive cases of COVID-19 rise at Jefferson City Manor
Positive cases of COVID-19 rise at Jefferson City Manor
JEFFERSON CITY - More positive COVID-19 cases...
Additional Links
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
Additional Columbia police officers will be patrolling this weekend
Additional Columbia police officers will be patrolling this weekend
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department will have additional officers on duty Friday and Saturday as students return to campus, before MU and Stephens College begin classes next week. CPD said...
MAPS: Interactive COVID-19 dashboard
MAPS: Interactive COVID-19 dashboard
MISSOURI — As COVID-19 continues to...
Lebanon police seize 1.5 pounds of meth
Lebanon police seize 1.5 pounds of meth
LEBANON - Authorities arrested two men on...
Positive cases of COVID-19 rise at Jefferson City Manor
Positive cases of COVID-19 rise at Jefferson City Manor
JEFFERSON CITY - More positive COVID-19 cases...
Local food bank receiving support from federal USDA program
Local food bank receiving support from federal USDA program
COLUMBIA - Amid the pandemic, a federal...
Additional Links
Video
Streaming Newscast
EmVP
Local Lookout
Election Results
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Target 8
TARGET 8: Fact check: Analyzing Medicaid expansion advertisement
TARGET 8: Fact check: Analyzing Medicaid expansion advertisement
COLUMBIA - Missourians will vote on August 4 on whether or not to pass Amendment 2. If passed, the amendment would expand Medicaid eligibility throughout the state. "If an individual has...
Athletic trainers role will change in the upcoming season
Athletic trainers role will change in the upcoming season
COLUMBIA- Missouri High school athletic...
TARGET 8 FOLLOW-UP: Governor signs coroner bill into law
TARGET 8 FOLLOW-UP: Governor signs coroner bill into law
COLUMBIA -- Monday Governor Mike Parson signed...
Weather
Boone County residents experience power outages as heavy rain continues
Boone County residents experience power outages as heavy rain continues
COLUMBIA - The National Weather Service issued a flash flooding warning for Boone County as heavy rains continue until 9:45 p.m. A severe thunderstorm warning has also been issued. As a result...
Record-breaking hurricane season may become busiest on record
Record-breaking hurricane season may become busiest on record
Not only is there a global pandemic in the...
Sunday's sky had many asking 'What cloud is that!?'
Sunday's sky had many asking 'What cloud is that!?'
COLUMBIA - Sunday's early evening sky was...
Additional Links
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Show Me Climate
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Amid COVID-19 concerns, football essential to Mizzou athletics budget
Amid COVID-19 concerns, football essential to Mizzou athletics budget
COLUMBIA - The SEC and MU's season begins on September 26 amid COVID-19-related concerns, but there's more on the line than the health of student athletes, staff and fans. Mizzou Athletics...
SEC releases 2020 football schedule, Missouri football will kick off hosting Alabama
SEC releases 2020 football schedule, Missouri football will kick off hosting Alabama
COLUMBIA - The SEC released the conference...
KC Chiefs to reduce capacity to 22 percent
KC Chiefs to reduce capacity to 22 percent
KANSAS CITY - The NFL reported the Kansas City...
Additional Links
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
What's On
Additional Links
streaming platforms
Weekly Wellness
Contacts
Additional Links
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
Additional Links
Senior Shout-Out
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
ABrighterTomorrow
About KOMU 8
Additional Links
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Contests
Home
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
Video
Streaming Newscast
EmVP
Local Lookout
Election Results
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Target 8
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Show Me Climate
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
What's On
streaming platforms
Weekly Wellness
Contacts
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
Senior Shout-Out
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
ABrighterTomorrow
About KOMU 8
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Contests
SEARCH
TuesdayAfternoonForecast
Share: