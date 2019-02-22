TuesdayAfternoonPlanner

Facebook
UM System showcase looks to secure funding at annual legislative day
JEFFERSON CITY - University of Missouri System leaders and representatives from each of its four campuses gathered at the state Capitol Thursday during their annual legislative day. Faculty and...
Tax season scams strike mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA - A Columbia man's finances were put...
Lawmakers advance bill for Bible classes in public schools
JEFFERSON CITY - A freshman representative is...
Rock Bridge 'Global Village' promotes diversity
COLUMBIA - Rock Bridge High School's "Global Village Week" is a chance for students to come together and teach one another about their different cultures. The week-long event is in its 27th year...
Columbia Parks and Rec employees get pay bump due to minimum wage
COLUMBIA - Columbia’s Parks and...
New bills would automatically revoke license for hitting worker in work zone
JEFFERSON CITY - If passed, Senate Bill 254...
Ridgeway neighbors win decades-long fight for improvement project
COLUMBIA - Neighbors in central Columbia are...
Over $250 million grants bring high-speed internet to Missouri rural area
MARCELINE - City Manager Richard Hoon is one...
TARGET 8: Documents say teacher enticed minor using Snapchat
FULTON - As the digital age advances, connecting with friends on social media is easy, but the caveat is that there are more outlets for sex offenders to reach minors. In Fulton, court documents...
TARGET 8: Transportation Development Districts tax stores without regulation
COLUMBIA - While most people are familiar with...
Target 8: Missouri phone users wage unceasing battle with telemarketers
HALLSVILLE – Records from the Missouri...
UPDATE: Snow, sleet and freezing rain move in Tuesday evening
FINAL UPDATE: Snow, sleet, freezing rain will continue overnight and exit between 6-9am on Wednesday morning. Freezing drizzle is also possible. The morning commute is expected to be icy for a...
Crash slows traffic on East Highway WW
COLUMBIA - Missouri State Highway Patrol has...
UPDATE: Ice Storm Warning continues
For the most up-to-date forecast, text and...
Wildcats beat Tigers as Mizzou rally falls short
COLUMBIA - On a night where Mizzou's all-time leading scorer Derrick Chievous had his No. 3 raised to the rafters at Mizzou Arena, the Missouri Tiger men's basketball team lost to the No. 4...
Mizzou men's basketball to host No. 4 Kentucky
COLUMBIA - The Missouri men's basketball team...
Mizzou women's basketball endures tough loss to Tennessee
COLUMBIA - The Missouri women's basketball...
TuesdayAfternoonPlanner
Share: