TuesdayAfternoonPlanner

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Home
Home
Two more arrests made in March home invasion
Two more arrests made in March home invasion
COLUMBIA — Columbia Police detectives made two more arrests Wednesday in relation to a home invasion robbery that happened in March. Jeremiah Ezekiel Brown, 32, and Lawrence Courtney...
Missouri ranked as one of the best states for new businesses
Missouri ranked as one of the best states for new businesses
COLUMBIA - Location, location, location....
Columbia tests new device for drivers with unpaid parking tickets
Columbia tests new device for drivers with unpaid parking tickets
COLUMBIA - Repeat parking violators will soon...
Additional Links
iPhone App
iPad App
Android App
iPhone Weather App
iPad Weather App
Android Weather App
News
Audrain County investigating death; foul play suspected
Audrain County investigating death; foul play suspected
AUDRAIN COUNTY - The mid-Missouri major case unit has been called to help investigate a death in Audrain County, southeast of Centralia near the historic battlefield site. Audrain County...
MU restructures Student Affairs, eliminates administrative positions
MU restructures Student Affairs, eliminates administrative positions
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri...
Missourians attend meeting in preparation for eclipse
Missourians attend meeting in preparation for eclipse
JEFFERSON CITY - Missourians and residents...
Boone County one of four locations for new adult high school
Boone County one of four locations for new adult high school
BOONE COUNTY - Gov. Eric Greitens signed a new...
Man sentenced to prison in 2016 fatal crash in Kansas City
Man sentenced to prison in 2016 fatal crash in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY (AP) — A Kansas City man has...
Additional Links
Video
Streaming Newscast
Poverty in Plain Sight
YourView
Coverage From Callaway
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
8 Goes Green
Show Me Eclipse
Target 8
Target 8: No arrest in Army vet's death despite accused shooter's record
Target 8: No arrest in Army vet's death despite accused shooter's record
COLUMBIA - The man accused of shooting and killing an Army vet during a fight in a north Columbia home last month hasn't been arrested. Friends of the man left dead in the fight say the man who...
TARGET 8 background checks Columbia Uber drivers
TARGET 8 background checks Columbia Uber drivers
COLUMBIA - A Target 8 investigation background...
TARGET 8 investigates impact of Uber, Lyft on drunk driving
TARGET 8 investigates impact of Uber, Lyft on drunk driving
COLUMBIA - Columbia visitor Zach Walther...
Weather
June 1 marks the beginning of the Atlantic hurricane season
June 1 marks the beginning of the Atlantic hurricane season
COLUMBIA - The 2017 Atlantic hurricane season begins today and is forecast to be an above-normal season for tropical storm activity. The National Hurricane Center is forecasting 11 to 17 named...
Lake of the Ozark tornado touchdowns confirmed
Lake of the Ozark tornado touchdowns confirmed
MORGAN COUNTY - The National Weather Service...
The Myth of Rain on Good Friday
The Myth of Rain on Good Friday
Have you heard of the theory that it storms on...
Additional Links
Closings and Cancellations
Interactive Radar
StormMode
SunSense
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Show Me Eclipse
Traffic
Sports
Harper homers twice, Scherzer dominates as Nats beat Cards
Harper homers twice, Scherzer dominates as Nats beat Cards
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Bryce Harper homered twice against Carlos Martinez, Max Scherzer struck out 12 over seven scoreless innings and the Washington Nationals beat the St. Louis Cardinals 7-2 on...
Escobar, Royals remain hot, beat Twins 6-2
Escobar, Royals remain hot, beat Twins 6-2
KANSAS CITY (AP) — Alcides Escobar had...
Royals split doubleheader, stay a game behind Twins
Royals split doubleheader, stay a game behind Twins
KANSAS CITY - Miguel Sano belted a three-run...
Additional Links
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
RisingStars
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
On KOMU 8
Additional Links
SmartChoice
Weekly Wellness
NBC Programs
Smart Shopper
Contacts
Additional Links
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
Additional Links
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
About KOMU 8
Additional Links
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Contests
Home
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
Video
Streaming Newscast
Poverty in Plain Sight
Election Results
Coverage From Callaway
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Show Me Eclipse
Target 8
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
What's On
Weekly Wellness
Contacts
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
About KOMU 8
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Contests
SEARCH
TuesdayAfternoonPlanner
Share: