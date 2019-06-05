TuesdayAfternoonPlanner

Facebook
Jefferson City issues last call for tornado debris pick-up
Jefferson City issues last call for tornado debris pick-up
JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City is asking residents to pile up any wind-blown debris on the property by June 16. Public Works will pass through neighborhoods on June 17 for its final...
Grain Belt Express gets boost from Missouri regulators
Grain Belt Express gets boost from Missouri regulators
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri utility...
Hearing ends on state's last abortion clinic; both sides share views with media
Hearing ends on state's last abortion clinic; both sides share views with media
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Patient safety takes...
Mokane levee broke caused water to rise 20 feet
Mokane levee broke caused water to rise 20 feet
MOKANE – The levee in Mokane broke this morning. It has come up about 20 feet in less than 24 hours. The water is rising quickly and emergency management said the most important thing...
Columbia woman draws henna to boost spirits of cancer patients
Columbia woman draws henna to boost spirits of cancer patients
COLUMBIA - A mid-Missouri woman draws henna...
TARGET 8: Director's office at state agency scrutinized for spending concerns
TARGET 8: Director's office at state agency scrutinized for spending concerns
JEFFERSON CITY – Travel spending, frequent use of a travel agency and high mileage on a vehicle all came under scrutiny during a review of the Missouri Department of Safety Director’s...
Jefferson City levee expected to overflow
Jefferson City levee expected to overflow
JEFFERSON CITY- The Missouri River could crest over flood stage because of ongoing storms, according to Jefferson City's Department of Public Works. It said the river could reach 32.7 ft. by...
Flood risks prompt Gov. Parson to declare state of emergency
Flood risks prompt Gov. Parson to declare state of emergency
JEFFERSON CITY- Gov. Mike Parson declared a...
Northwest Missouri flooding hits close to home for MU students
Northwest Missouri flooding hits close to home for MU students
COLUMBIA - Parts of northwest Missouri are...
Sports
Three more Tigers taken on final day of MLB Draft
Three more Tigers taken on final day of MLB Draft
COLUMBIA - Three more Mizzou baseball players were drafted on the final day of the MLB Draft Wednesday. The Los Angeles Dodgers drafted Jacob Cantleberry in the 13th round. The left-handed...
