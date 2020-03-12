TuesdayAfternoonPlanner

Facebook
UPDATE: MU students attend conference where attendee tested positive for COVID-19
UPDATE: MU students attend conference where attendee tested positive for COVID-19
COLUMBIA - A person who attended NICAR20, an investigative journalism conference in New Orleans this past weekend, has tested positive for COVID-19. More than two dozen MU students and faculty...
CORONAVIRUS TOWN HALL: MU Health infections prevention director answers Coronavirus questions
CORONAVIRUS TOWN HALL: MU Health infections prevention director answers Coronavirus questions
COLUMBIA - Dr. Christelle Ilboudo, MU Health...
MU classes to go online through Spring Break amid Coronavirus concerns
MU classes to go online through Spring Break amid Coronavirus concerns
COLUMBIA - MU classes will be instructed...
News
Missouri Senate cancels session next week
Missouri Senate cancels session next week
COLUMBIA — The Missouri Senate won't meet next week due to COVID-19 concerns, Floor Majority Leader Sen. Caleb Rowden, R-Columbia, said in a tweet Wednesday. Rowden said he and President Pro...
SEC announces attendance restrictions to Men's Basketball Tournament
SEC announces attendance restrictions to Men's Basketball Tournament
COLUMBIA — The Southeastern Conference...
MU Health Care doctor answers your questions about Coronavirus
MU Health Care doctor answers your questions about Coronavirus
COLUMBIA - Dr. Christelle Ilboudo, MU...
Target 8
TARGET 8: In final months, Pinnacle was not paying employee's health insurance
TARGET 8: In final months, Pinnacle was not paying employee's health insurance
BOONVILLE - When Pinnacle Regional Hospital in Boonville closed its doors on January 15, its problems were far from over. At the time, t he hospital said it closed because of the "economic...
Target 8: City admits water rate details & investigation lacked transparency
Target 8: City admits water rate details & investigation lacked transparency
Note: This story is a follow-up to our two...
Target 8 finds millions more of Columbia's forgotten funds
Target 8 finds millions more of Columbia's forgotten funds
Note: This story is a follow-up to our Target...
Weather
STORM MODE: Wintry weather continues followed by coldest temps this winter
STORM MODE: Wintry weather continues followed by coldest temps this winter
**This is an outdated post originally for a system in early/mid-February 2020** MID-MISSOURI - A snow and rain mix will blanket central Missouri through much of Wednesday before temperatures...
STORM MODE: Snow has ended, slick spots possible Thursday morning
STORM MODE: Snow has ended, slick spots possible Thursday morning
**THIS POST WAS FOR A SYSTEM MOVING THROUGH...
STORM MODE: Snowfall comes to an end Friday evening with 4-7" total accumulation
STORM MODE: Snowfall comes to an end Friday evening with 4-7" total accumulation
**This is an outdated post from a storm system...
Sports
SEC announces attendance restrictions to Men's Basketball Tournament
SEC announces attendance restrictions to Men's Basketball Tournament
COLUMBIA — The Southeastern Conference announced today only essential staff, limited family and credentialed media will be allowed to attend the remainder of the SEC Men's Basketball...
Columbia College senior named AMC Pitcher of the Week
Columbia College senior named AMC Pitcher of the Week
COLUMBIA- After the Cougars won four of six...
Cheer squad looks to get to the top of the Summit in first year as gym
Cheer squad looks to get to the top of the Summit in first year as gym
OSAGE BEACH - A cheerleading gym that has been...
What's On
Share: