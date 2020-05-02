TuesdayAfternoonPlanner

Facebook
Saturday COVID-19 Coverage: Second confirmed case in Miller County
Saturday COVID-19 Coverage: Second confirmed case in Miller County
As COVID-19 spreads, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts on the community. KOMU 8 News is tracking all positive cases broken down by county here and all closings and...
One passenger dead after late night ATV crash in Pettis County
One passenger dead after late night ATV crash in Pettis County
PETTIS COUNTY - One person died late last...
Osage ambulance's response team recieves warm send-off after serving in New Jersey
Osage ambulance's response team recieves warm send-off after serving in New Jersey
LINN - The Osage Ambulance District's Disaster...
News
COVID-19 strikes nearly 80 Missouri nursing homes
COVID-19 strikes nearly 80 Missouri nursing homes
O'FALLON (AP) — Newly released...
Wedding postponements cost more than time
Wedding postponements cost more than time
CHARITON COUNTY - Coming from a big family...
Target 8
TARGET 8: CARES Act disproportionately funds Missouri's smaller airports
TARGET 8: CARES Act disproportionately funds Missouri's smaller airports
COLUMBIA - The Cape Girardeau Regional Airport received a grant worth almost $17.5 million from the CARES Act. That amount is more than 10 times their operating budget for this year. The...
TARGET 8: Columbia City Manager: 'I believe the funds have been hijacked by the state.'
TARGET 8: Columbia City Manager: 'I believe the funds have been hijacked by the state.'
COLUMBIA - "Are you kidding me?" was the...
TARGET 8: State agency tells staff to keep working even with possible COVID-19 exposure
TARGET 8: State agency tells staff to keep working even with possible COVID-19 exposure
COLUMBIA - Missouri Department of Mental...
Weather
Research suggests a slight adjustment in tornado trends
Research suggests a slight adjustment in tornado trends
COLUMBIA - As we all know by now, the world is warming. It is simply a fact. Take a look at the ten hottest years globally on record and you’ll find that 8 of them occurred in the past...
The 2020 spring and early summer weather outlook
The 2020 spring and early summer weather outlook
COLUMBIA - Mid-Missouri had a warm and wet...
Tornado shelters during COVID-19: You need to plan now
Tornado shelters during COVID-19: You need to plan now
COLUMBIA - Severe weather season is here and...
Sports
Former Tigers reunite for a good cause
Former Tigers reunite for a good cause
COLUMBIA - 13 years ago, Chase Daniel led the Mizzou football team to a 12-2 record and as high as a number one ranking in the country. Now, he says it's time for a reunion. “The thought was...
Mizzou Athletics 'firmly believes' football season will start on time
Mizzou Athletics 'firmly believes' football season will start on time
COLUMBIA - University of Missouri Athletic...
Mizzou to play Florida Atlantic University in three game football series
Mizzou to play Florida Atlantic University in three game football series
COLUMBIA— The University of...
Weekly Wellness
