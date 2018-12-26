TuesdayEveningWeatherUpdate

Facebook
Man arrested after Christmas day stabbing
COLUMBIA - A Columbia man is accused of stabbing a family member on Christmas Night. Jeremy Bass is facing charges of armed criminal action and domestic assault. The Boone County Sheriff's...
Highway patrol announces nine traffic deaths over holiday weekend
COLUMBIA - Nine people died in traffic crashes...
Ashland PD finishes final touches on new building
ASHLAND – The Ashland Police Department...
Man arrested after Christmas day stabbing
COLUMBIA - A Columbia man is accused of stabbing a family member on Christmas Night. Jeremy Bass is facing charges of armed criminal action and domestic assault. The Boone County Sheriff's...
U.S. life expectancy decreases as overdose, suicide fatalities increase
COLUMBIA - Life expectancy in the United...
Highway patrol announces nine traffic deaths over holiday weekend
COLUMBIA - Nine people died in traffic crashes...
Ashland PD finishes final touches on new building
ASHLAND – The Ashland Police Department...
Workspace helping mothers "work from home" and take care of their children
COLUMBIA - The Hatchery is a business in...
Target 8: Missouri phone users wage unceasing battle with telemarketers
HALLSVILLE – Records from the Missouri Attorney General's Office show Missourians requested 40,403 telephone numbers be added to the state 'No-Call' list, between Sept. 20, 2017 and Sept....
TARGET 8: Residents of mobile home park don't know if their water is clean
PETTIS COUNTY - Tom Belsha has lived on...
TARGET 8: Columbia looks for new transmission line project plans, again
COLUMBIA – After years of research...
UPDATE: Messy Thursday forecast leads to two most-likely scenarios
UPDATE 12/6/18: The system left a dusting on grassy and elevated surfaces for most of mid-Missouri with up to 2" for some north of I-70 where snow fell heaviest. Roads are wet and roads that don't...
Fourth coldest November on record
COLUMBIA - 2018 continues to be a year of...
LIVE BLOG: How winter weather is affecting mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA - As snow moves in, different...
Sports
Tigers win Braggin' Rights game for first time since 2012
ST. LOUIS - The Missouri Tigers defeated the Illinois Fighting Illini by a final score of 79-63 in the annual Braggin' Rights game. The win is Missouri's first over Illinois since 2012. Mark...
Hickman girls' wrestling program starts a new era in mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA - This year, Hickman High School...
Blind motorcycle rider shows you can always keep doing what you love
COLUMBIA – After a life-threatening...
