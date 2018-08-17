TuesdayMorningPlanner

Facebook
State public safety director to retire at the end of August
State public safety director to retire at the end of August
JEFFERSON CITY — Charles Juden, director of the Department of Public Safety, will step down at the end of August. Gov. Mike Parson named Col. Sandra K. Karsen, superintendent of...
Federal prosecutors say Fulton man tried to entice minor for sex
Federal prosecutors say Fulton man tried to entice minor for sex
JEFFERSON CITY — Federal prosecutors...
Missouri man who killed wife while kids hid gets life term
Missouri man who killed wife while kids hid gets life term
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (AP) — A 48-year-old...
Man drowns when watercraft capsizes at Lake of the Ozarks
Man drowns when watercraft capsizes at Lake of the Ozarks
CAMDENTON, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri State...
Moberly Police looking for suspect after armed robbery
Moberly Police looking for suspect after armed robbery
MOBERLY - The Moberly Police...
Target 8 Fact Check: Analyzing Prop A ad claims
Target 8 Fact Check: Analyzing Prop A ad claims
COLUMBIA - Proposition A is a hotly contested initiative that is seeing controversial claims on both sides. On August 7, Missouri voters will decide if Missouri will become a "right to work"...
TARGET 8: Patients need patience for mental health services in mid-Missouri
TARGET 8: Patients need patience for mental health services in mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA - Many people in mid-Missouri have to...
Target 8 compares Missouri senate fundraising numbers
Target 8 compares Missouri senate fundraising numbers
COLUMBIA - With mid-term elections on the...
Power outages and massive hail hit Moberly
Power outages and massive hail hit Moberly
MOBERLY - A severe thunderstorm brought half-dollar sized hail and hundreds of power outages to Randolph County Thursday evening. Ameren's outage map showed of their 10,579 customers...
Annual meteor shower to peak Sunday night
Annual meteor shower to peak Sunday night
COLUMBIA - The Perseid meteor shower peaks...
Intensification likely in latest drought outlook
Intensification likely in latest drought outlook
COLLEGE PARK, Md. - The Climate Prediction...
Sports
Columbia College announces Athletic Hall of Fame class of 2018
Columbia College announces Athletic Hall of Fame class of 2018
COLUMBIA – Columbia College announced its 2018 Athletic Hall of Fame class on Tuesday. The class will include men’s soccer player Nikola Velickovic, volleyball player Paula Ferreira...
Missouri offense locked and loaded
Missouri offense locked and loaded
ATLANTA - Missouri senior quarterback Drew...
National Champions say handball is like family
National Champions say handball is like family
COLUMBIA – A group of national champions...
