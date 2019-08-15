TuesdayMorningPlanner

Facebook
Columbia police investigating death on North Providence Road
COLUMBIA - Police are investigating a death at a north Columbia business. At approximately 11:40 a.m. Thursday Columbia police responded to McKnight Tire on 1909 N. Providence Road, Columbia...
Attorney: Man's Walmart 'stunt' leaves woman badly injured
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — An attorney says...
Hy-Vee warns of security problem with credit card readers
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An...
News
Columbia police investigating death on North Providence Road
COLUMBIA - Police are investigating a death at a north Columbia business. At approximately 11:40 a.m. Thursday Columbia police responded to McKnight Tire on 1909 N. Providence Road, Columbia...
Armed man stopped at Missouri Walmart: bad timing, no regret
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A man who walked...
Missouri election officials clap back over abortion petition
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri...
MU police arrest man for exposing himself, kicking officer
COLUMBIA - University of Missouri police...
UPDATE: Police find body of missing Overland Park woman
HARRISONVILLE, Mo. (AP) — UPDATE: Police...
TARGET 8: Flood victims question assessors' qualifications
BRUNSWICK - After receiving damage assessment letters in the mail, Brunswick flood victims have one question: are the people assessing their homes qualified? Wayne Jones, the former Mayor of...
TARGET 8: Director's office at state agency scrutinized for spending concerns
JEFFERSON CITY – Travel spending...
Target 8: Numerous sex offenders live near Columbia day care centers
COLUMBIA - Target 8 discovered more than 16...
Weather
NOAA increases prediction for 2019 Atlantic hurricane season
MIAMI, Fla. - The National Hurricane Center, a division of the National Weather Service, has increased the likelihood of “above-normal” activity in the Atlantic Basin for the remainder...
Columbia cooling centers prepare for 'hottest day of the year'
COLUMBIA - Ahead of what some are saying could...
Excessive Heat Warning to begin Wednesday afternoon; continues through Saturday
COLUMBIA - The first major heat wave of the...
Sports
Columbia College volleyball ranked no. 2 in NAIA Preseason Coaches Poll
COLUMBIA -The NAIA Women's Volleyball Coaches Top 25 Preseason Poll was released Wednesday afternoon, and the Columbia College Cougars will open the season ranked second in the nation. The Cougars...
Missouri soccer team earns top ten spot in SEC preseason coaches poll
BIRMINGHAM - The SEC announced the preseason...
Soler wins A.L. honor
KANSAS CITY - The American League named Royals...
Share: