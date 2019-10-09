TuesdayMorningPlanner

Facebook
Amtrak passengers wait outside in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY – Passengers at the Jefferson City Amtrak station will be spending a little more time in the elements over the next few days. The Union Hotel, an historic building built in...
Bicentennial Bridge becomes community debate
JEFFERSON CITY - The city council announced...
Woman charged in Darnell Gray death case released on bond
JEFFERSON CITY - The woman facing charges in...
News
WNBA star brings attention to what she says is a wrongful conviction in Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY - Jonathan Irons has been confined to an orange jumpsuit for almost 23 years in the state prison system. Irons's legal team presented both new and old evidence on Wednesday in Cole...
National grant set to boost business on Columbia Business Loop
COLUMBIA – Representatives from two...
Amtrak passengers wait outside in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY – Passengers at the...
Snow Palooza looks to educate public on maintaining winter roads in Columbia
COLUMBIA -This year's Snow Palooza is going to...
Touch-a-Truck brings sensory friendly fun to Columbia
COLUMBIA - A spin on the popular...
Target 8 Fact Check: Violence in Columbia
COLUMBIA - James D. Hickman, 23, was pronounced dead at University Hospital after a shooting near McBaine Aveneue last Wednesday. His death, the 10th homicide in Columbia this year was the most...
TARGET 8: Number of accessible parking violations vary across mid-Missouri
MID-MISSOURI - Finding the perfect parking...
TARGET 8: Flood victims question assessors' qualifications
BRUNSWICK - After receiving damage assessment...
Weather
Mid-Missouri's hottest September since 1897, explained
COLUMBIA - The warmest September mid-Missourians will be able to remember just occurred. This is because no one from the 1800s is alive today, and the last time Columbia recorded a September as...
A conversation with the Missouri State Climatologist about climate trends
COLUMBIA - During the first week of Show Me...
Climate change is also affecting weather trends
COLUMBIA — In an earlier story we...
Sports
Cardinals make history in the first inning
ATLANTA - St. Louis was the first MLB team to record a 10-run first inning in a post-season game in its 13-1 win over Atlanta on Wednesday. The teams were tied 2-2 in the post-season series. St....
Chinese state TV suspends 2 NBA preseason game broadcasts
BEIJING (AP) — Chinese state broadcaster...
Molina wins it in 10th, Cards top Braves 5-4, Game 5 next
ST. LOUIS — Yadier Molina pushed the St....
