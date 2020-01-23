TuesdayMorningPlanner

Facebook
STORM MODE: Cold & rainy Thursday, snow accumulations tonight
MID-MISSOURI - A multi-day storm system continues in central Missouri, reaching a crescendo Thursday night through Friday with snow accumulations of 1" to 4" in central and northern...
TARGET 8: Investigation finds forgotten $3 million as water bills rise
COLUMBIA - In January 2019, the Columbia City...
Ashland police officer recognized after December shooting
ASHLAND - Ashland Police Officer George...
News
Royals star catcher Salvador Perez to become US citizen
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City Royals star catcher Salvador Perez is about to become a U.S. citizen. Perez passed his citizenship exam earlier this month and will be be joined by Chief...
Missouri lawmakers push long prison sentences for fentanyl
JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri lawmakers on...
STORM MODE: Cold & rainy Thursday, snow accumulations tonight
MID-MISSOURI - A multi-day storm system...
Winter weather causes decrease at The Food Bank
COLUMBIA - Fewer families came out to the Food...
Businesses benefit from cold weather
COLUMBIA - For some businesses, winter...
TARGET 8: Investigation finds forgotten $3 million as water bills rise
COLUMBIA - In January 2019, the Columbia City Council decided rate payers would collectively pay around $1 million more in water rates. At the same time, an account with almost three times more...
Target 8: Columbia Police substations cause confusion in high crime area
COLUMBIA - Faith Mejia's children know to drop...
TARGET 8: Documents shows poor medical treatment endangered some inmates
MOBERLY - Medical documents show former inmate...
Weather
STORM MODE: Cold & rainy Thursday, snow accumulations tonight
MID-MISSOURI - A multi-day storm system continues in central Missouri, reaching a crescendo Thursday night through Friday with snow accumulations of 1" to 4" in central and northern...
STORM MODE UPDATE: Freezing Rain to Transition to Rain as Temps Warm Above Freezing
MID-MISSOURI - Another week in January, and...
STORM MODE UPDATE: Roller coaster storm system exits leaving icy roads behind
**This is an outdated post from a storm system...
Sports
Royals star catcher Salvador Perez to become US citizen
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City Royals star catcher Salvador Perez is about to become a U.S. citizen. Perez passed his citizenship exam earlier this month and will be be joined by Chief...
Royals sign veteran OF Alex Gordon to $4M contract for 2020
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City...
Mizzou basketball sets free throw record in loss to Texas A&M
COLUMBIA- Tuesday night, the Mizzou Men's...
