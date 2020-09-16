TuesdayMorningPlanner

Facebook
UPDATE: Columbia police arrest wanted suspect on College Ave.
COLUMBIA- Columbia police said officers arrested Tori A. Rose, 31, of Columbia on Wednesday for multiple felony warrants. The arrest comes after Rose barricaded himself inside an apartment...
Macon High School moves classes online while students quarantine
MACON - Macon High School classes are going...
EXPLAINED: How wildfire smoke changes temperatures throughout the atmosphere
COLUMBIA – California, Oregon...
News
Family of worker killed in 2018 tower collapse sues MSU
(AP) — The family of a worker killed in...
Maya Moore now wed, to wrongfully jailed man she helped free
NEW YORK (AP) — Basketball star Maya...
Target 8
TARGET 8: Fact check: Analyzing Medicaid expansion advertisement
COLUMBIA - Missourians will vote on August 4 on whether or not to pass Amendment 2. If passed, the amendment would expand Medicaid eligibility throughout the state. "If an individual has...
Athletic trainers role will change in the upcoming season
COLUMBIA- Missouri High school athletic...
TARGET 8 FOLLOW-UP: Governor signs coroner bill into law
COLUMBIA -- Monday Governor Mike Parson signed...
Weather
EXPLAINED: How wildfire smoke changes temperatures throughout the atmosphere
COLUMBIA – California, Oregon, Washington, and Colorado are the main states that have seen extremely large wildfires in 2020. These fires began in July and August and quickly started to...
Laura intensifies, landfall expected early Thursday morning
HOUSTON, Tx. — Laura continues to...
Boone County residents experience power outages as heavy rain continues
COLUMBIA - The National Weather Service issued...
Traffic
Sports
Big Ten conference votes to start season in late October
ROSEMONT, Ill. — The Big Ten announced Wednesday that its football season will begin the weekend of Oct. 23-24. This is a reversal of the conference's Aug. 11 decision to postpone...
Missouri announces football student ticket distribution guidelines
COLUMBIA- When the Missouri football team...
Rock Bridge football remains undefeated behind late field goal
COLUMBIA - In a game riddled with turnovers...
What's On
Contests
