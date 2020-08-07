TuesdayMorningWeather

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Home
Home
Missouri Senate passes crime bill, which now heads to House
Missouri Senate passes crime bill, which now heads to House
JEFFERSON CITY— State senators on Friday passed a bill proposed by Republican Gov. Mike Parson to address a surge in violent crime in Missouri's cities. The bill would temporarily lift...
Pettis County residents sue health department over mask rule
Pettis County residents sue health department over mask rule
PETTIS COUNTY — A group of eight Pettis...
Friday Cardinals game off again after additional player tests positive
Friday Cardinals game off again after additional player tests positive
ST. LOUIS — Friday's Cardinals game...
Additional Links
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
Missouri Senate passes crime bill, which now heads to House
Missouri Senate passes crime bill, which now heads to House
JEFFERSON CITY— State senators on Friday passed a bill proposed by Republican Gov. Mike Parson to address a surge in violent crime in Missouri's cities. The bill would temporarily lift...
Challenge to Amendment 3 ballot title heard in Cole County Circuit Court
Challenge to Amendment 3 ballot title heard in Cole County Circuit Court
JEFFERSON CITY — Lawyers...
Pettis County residents sue health department over mask rule
Pettis County residents sue health department over mask rule
PETTIS COUNTY — A group of eight Pettis...
Friday Cardinals game off again after additional player tests positive
Friday Cardinals game off again after additional player tests positive
ST. LOUIS — Friday's Cardinals game...
Columbia , Jefferson City among cities opting out of tax-free weekend
Columbia , Jefferson City among cities opting out of tax-free weekend
MISSOURI — Back to school shopping? This...
Additional Links
Video
Streaming Newscast
EmVP
Local Lookout
Election Results
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Target 8
TARGET 8: Fact check: Analyzing Medicaid expansion advertisement
TARGET 8: Fact check: Analyzing Medicaid expansion advertisement
COLUMBIA - Missourians will vote on August 4 on whether or not to pass Amendment 2. If passed, the amendment would expand Medicaid eligibility throughout the state. "If an individual has...
Athletic trainers role will change in the upcoming season
Athletic trainers role will change in the upcoming season
COLUMBIA- Missouri High school athletic...
TARGET 8 FOLLOW-UP: Governor signs coroner bill into law
TARGET 8 FOLLOW-UP: Governor signs coroner bill into law
COLUMBIA -- Monday Governor Mike Parson signed...
Weather
Record-breaking hurricane season may become busiest on record
Record-breaking hurricane season may become busiest on record
Not only is there a global pandemic in the year 2020, we’ve also been dealing with a very active start to the hurricane season, breaking records well before the peak of the season arrives....
Sunday's sky had many asking 'What cloud is that!?'
Sunday's sky had many asking 'What cloud is that!?'
COLUMBIA - Sunday's early evening sky was...
Heat advisory in effect this weekend, tips to stay cool
Heat advisory in effect this weekend, tips to stay cool
COLUMBIA, MO - A heat advisory will be in...
Additional Links
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Show Me Climate
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Cardinals player Yadier Molina tests positive for COVID-19
Cardinals player Yadier Molina tests positive for COVID-19
ST. LOUIS - Yadier Molina announced on social media on Tuesday he tested positive for COVID-19. In an Instagram post he said, "Good morning I am saddened to have tested positive for COVID-19, even...
13 Cardinals staff, players, test positive for COVID-19 ; series delayed
13 Cardinals staff, players, test positive for COVID-19 ; series delayed
NEW YORK (AP) — Seven St. Louis...
UPDATE: Cardinals-Brewers game postponed, three players test positive
UPDATE: Cardinals-Brewers game postponed, three players test positive
MILWAUKEE ( KSDK ) — The...
Additional Links
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
What's On
Additional Links
streaming platforms
Weekly Wellness
Contacts
Additional Links
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
Additional Links
Senior Shout-Out
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
ABrighterTomorrow
About KOMU 8
Additional Links
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Contests
Home
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
Video
Streaming Newscast
EmVP
Local Lookout
Election Results
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Target 8
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Show Me Climate
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
What's On
streaming platforms
Weekly Wellness
Contacts
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
Senior Shout-Out
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
ABrighterTomorrow
About KOMU 8
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Contests
SEARCH
TuesdayMorningWeather
Share: