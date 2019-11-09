TuesdayWinterUpdate

Facebook
Community members gather in vigil for missing Columbia woman
Community members gather in vigil for missing Columbia woman
COLUMBIA — Community members came together in MU Speaker's Circle to call for justice for missing woman Mengqi Ji Elledge. "We would not have made much progress without all of your help,"...
Search warrant in Pulaski County nets over $60,000 worth of heroin
Search warrant in Pulaski County nets over $60,000 worth of heroin
COLUMBIA — Pulaski County...
Columbia apartment fire brings community together
Columbia apartment fire brings community together
COLUMBIA - Fanny Winget and her son Isaac...
News
Organization raises awareness about diabetes
Organization raises awareness about diabetes
COLUMBIA — Participants gathered at West Middle School on Saturday morning to spread awareness for diabetes. "The Diabetes Dash Como 5K is a diabetes awareness event. The purpose is to...
Community members gather in vigil for missing Columbia woman
Community members gather in vigil for missing Columbia woman
COLUMBIA — Community members came...
Union members ratify agreement with Hubbell
Union members ratify agreement with Hubbell
CENTRALIA - Hubbell Power Systems workers in...
Wild horses causing problems at state park get adopted
Wild horses causing problems at state park get adopted
EMINENCE, Mo. (AP) — A herd of seven...
Columbia Public Schools hosts science expo
Columbia Public Schools hosts science expo
COLUMBIA - Children got the chance to learn...
TARGET 8: How China's recycling ban affects Mid-Missouri
TARGET 8: How China's recycling ban affects Mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA - A decrease in demand for recycled goods 7,000 miles away is causing problems for Mid-Missouri's recycling industry. In 2018, concerns over dirty or hazardous waste in recycling...
Target 8 Fact Check: Violence in Columbia
Target 8 Fact Check: Violence in Columbia
COLUMBIA - James D. Hickman, 23, was...
TARGET 8: Number of accessible parking violations vary across mid-Missouri
TARGET 8: Number of accessible parking violations vary across mid-Missouri
MID-MISSOURI - Finding the perfect parking...
Weather
October 2019: Third snowiest and sixteenth coldest in Columbia despite record warmth early on
October 2019: Third snowiest and sixteenth coldest in Columbia despite record warmth early on
COLUMBIA - Do you remember September 2019 ? It was the hottest month mid-Missouri has recorded in the past 130 years. That warmth held over into October for a few days. October 1 and 2 both...
Columbia records snowiest Halloween on record; ties coldest high temp
Columbia records snowiest Halloween on record; ties coldest high temp
COLUMBIA - The weather outside is frightful....
FINAL UPDATE: Winter weather will kick off Halloween
FINAL UPDATE: Winter weather will kick off Halloween
Halloween 2019 broke records in Columbia, read...
Sports
Columbia College advances in AMC soccer tournament
Columbia College advances in AMC soccer tournament
COLUMBIA - Columbia College remains undefeated while heading into the second round of its conference tournament. . Columbia College Cougars men's soccer team participated in the annual AMC...
Jefferson City beats Rock Bridge in PKs for District title
Jefferson City beats Rock Bridge in PKs for District title
COLUMBIA - The Jefferson City Jays and the...
Mizzou wrestler heading north
Mizzou wrestler heading north
COLUMBIA - Former Mizzou wrestler Jaydin...
