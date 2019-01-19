tumminia police

Related Story

COLUMBIA (AP) -- Columbia police chief Ken Burton is facing calls for his ouster from some citizens who say he wrongly fired an officer for assaulting a man in custody.

Supporters of former officer Rob Sanders say Burton has undermined morale and ignored an internal investigation that cleared Sanders of excessive force charges. The confrontation left an inmate in a police holding cell with a fractured vertebra.

Burton says he overrode the internal inquiry because he disagrees with its conclusion. He said he believes the investigation was conducted improperly.

A Columbia resident opposed to Burton's decision is collecting petition signatures and will ask elected leaders and Columbia's city manager to reinstate Sanders and fire Burton.

Burton was hired as police chief in January 2009. He previously was chief in Haltom City, Texas.

News

Columbia Police Chief Faces Calls For Ouster
Columbia Police Chief Faces Calls For Ouster
COLUMBIA (AP) -- Columbia police chief Ken Burton is facing calls for his ouster from some citizens who say he... More >>
7 years ago Thursday, December 01 2011 Dec 1, 2011 Thursday, December 01, 2011 1:55:00 AM CST December 01, 2011