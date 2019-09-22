Tweets: Witnesses Weigh in at Former Columbia Officer's Trial

Related Story

COLUMBIA - Former Columbia police officer Rob Sanders returned to court Thursday morning following multiple delays in his case.

Sanders is facing a third-degree assault charge for allegedly using excessive force when he pushed inmate Kenneth Baker in a holding cell in August 2011. Baker suffered from a fractured vertebra and received a settlement of $250,000 from the City of Columbia.

Nearly ten days after the incident, the police department put Sanders on administrative leave and then fired him in September for excessive force and violating police policy.

Sanders' case is not being heard before a jury, and the judge will decide his fate. The prosecution and defense called several witnesses who were affiliated with the department at the time of the incident Thursday. 

KOMU 8 Anchor Emily Spain and KOMU 8 Reporter Eric Stoyanov followed the court proceedings and tweeted updates. The tweets posted below are in chronological order, beginning at 8 a.m. when the trial began.

News

Tweets: Witnesses Weigh in at Former Columbia Officer's Trial
Tweets: Witnesses Weigh in at Former Columbia Officer's Trial
COLUMBIA - Former Columbia police officer Rob Sanders returned to court Thursday morning following multiple delays in his case. ... More >>
5 years ago Thursday, September 26 2013 Sep 26, 2013 Thursday, September 26, 2013 2:09:00 PM CDT September 26, 2013