Tweets: Witnesses Weigh in at Former Columbia Officer's Trial

COLUMBIA - Former Columbia police officer Rob Sanders returned to court Thursday morning following multiple delays in his case.

Sanders is facing a third-degree assault charge for allegedly using excessive force when he pushed inmate Kenneth Baker in a holding cell in August 2011. Baker suffered from a fractured vertebra and received a settlement of $250,000 from the City of Columbia.

Nearly ten days after the incident, the police department put Sanders on administrative leave and then fired him in September for excessive force and violating police policy.

Sanders' case is not being heard before a jury, and the judge will decide his fate. The prosecution and defense called several witnesses who were affiliated with the department at the time of the incident Thursday.

KOMU 8 Anchor Emily Spain and KOMU 8 Reporter Eric Stoyanov followed the court proceedings and tweeted updates. The tweets posted below are in chronological order, beginning at 8 a.m. when the trial began.

Former #CoMo Police Officer Rob Sanders set to have a court trial at 8a @ Boone Cty courthouse.Charged w/3rd degree assault.

Rob Sanders in Boone County court this morning for court trial. Judge Carol England on the case. Sanders family in room.

Prosecution argues Sanders pushed Kenneth Baker in cell when Baker was calm & couldn't see from being pepper sprayed.

Prosecution says Baker was asking for water to wash out his eyes when Sanders pushed him.

Prosecution says officers arrested Baker on warrant for child support, found at home asleep on couch, appeared intoxicated.

Prosecution says officers struggled with Baker to get him in police car, which is why officers used pepper spray on him.

Prosecution argues by time police got Baker into booking he was calm & followed officers commands.

Defense argues there is no proof of when fractures occurred and case should only be able to touch on head injury.

Prosecution calls Community Service Aide Denise Shaw from CPD to stand. Shaw is in charge of downloading surveillance video.

Prosecution asks Shaw about her training on the video system and if there's ever been issues with it.

Shaw says no issues with video system except occasionally time codes are wrong. She says the Sanders video had no errors.

State calls CPD Lt. Krista Shouse-Jones to the stand. She was 1 person who requested video from Aug 15, night of incident.

Shouse-Jones was w/ internal affairs @ time of incident. Wanted 2 review 2 see if internal affairs needed 2 get involved.

State shows portions of surveillance where Baker & Sanders are in police garage. Sanders holds hose for Baker 2 wash eyes.

State asks Shouse-Jones if Baker appears to be putting up a struggle in the garage with Sanders. She says no.

State asks Shouse-Jones to explain what she saw on the video of the holding cell where Sanders allegedly pushed Baker.

State asks if Shouse-Jones remembers Baker asking 4 water while in holding cell, says yes. Can't recall if he got water.

Shouse-Jones says she remembers Sanders saying "Lets just say he lost round 2" in booking room surveillance video.

Shouse-Jones says CPD internal affairs investigation does not cut corners when looking into staff, is fair/impartial.

Shouse-Jones said those standards were applied to Sanders' investigation.

Defense argues Baker kept up fight w/ 2 officers for at least 90 sec. Not a fact to be taken lightly, Shouse-Jones agrees.

Defense argues Sanders was a highly trained officer and was an instructor on use of weapons.

Defense going through surveillance video with Shouse-Jones. Video: Officers just left Baker's home w/ him in custody.

Defense argues Sanders' intent was to get Baker on his bottom to allow officers to get to him.

Prosecutor asks Shouse-Jones if Baker could've been taken to another cell with running water to wash his eyes.

Shouse-Jones says not all cells have running water but if there was one available, he could've been moved to wash eyes.

Shouse-Jones described the sound of Bakers head hitting the wall as a "thud."

Sanders' court trial has recessed until 12:30 p.m.

State calls Sgt. Bruce Houston with CPD to the stand.

Houston says he is not aware of Baker asking for medical assistance after pepper spray.

State calls Neal Sedgwick with CPD to the stand. He says he's never seen someone fight two officers for 2 minutes before.

State calls Brandon Crites, patrol officer with CPD at time of incident. Crites left CPD late October 2011.

Crites says Baker was actively resisting Crites search to see if he had weapons or not.

Crites says Sanders took five minutes in the garage to wash Baker's eyes out to help with the pepper spray.

Crites says Baker wished harm on him and the other officers on the drive back to the police station.

Crites says Baker was not compliant. Says he did not observe anything wrong with the way Sanders handled the situation.

Crites says he believes the amount of force used on Baker was needed to prevent further harm to officers

State calls Kenneth Baker to the stand. Baker says he was asleep when officers came in his home.

Baker says he does not remember officers announcing they were officers when entering the home.

Baker says he resisted arrest in the house but does not remember resisting after that.

Baker says he doesn't remember being searched or making threatening remarks toward the officers.

Baker says the officers told him to stick his head in the toilet when he told them there was no water in his cell.

Baker says it felt like he was hit by a dump truck. Says his neck, back of his head, and upper back hit the wall.

