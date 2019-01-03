Two Arrested in Jefferson City Murder

JEFFERSON CITY - Police have charged two with Second Degree Murder Thursday following the shooting death of Keith Mosely over the weekend.

According to a Jefferson City Police Department, 28-year-old Brandon Chase and 25-year-old Tracy Session, both from Jefferson City, were arrested for second degree felony murder. Chase has also been charged with first degree robbery. A Cole County grand jury handed down the indictments on Thursday morning.

Captain David Shoemaker said Mosley and the suspects knew each other prior to the shooting. "There was some intention to rob the victim, but obvisously that went very wrong and is now a homicide," Shoemaker said.

At 12:17 a.m. Sunday, the Jefferson City Police Department 9-1-1 Center received several calls reporting gunshots on Buena Vista Street. Officers were dispatched to the scene shortly after and found Mosely shot. Mosely was airlifted by LifeFlight to Columbia where he was pronounced dead.

According to the news release, the police departemnt is still investigating other possible people involved in the death.