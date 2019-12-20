Two females involved in armed robbery near MU campus

COLUMBIA - Two women were involved in an armed robbery early Sunday morning after a male suspect demanded money from them near the MU campus.

The incident occurred around 2:30 a.m. on the 1100 block of Hamilton Way when the two female victims were walking home. A black male suspect approached them and then displayed a gun, demanding money. The victims gave the suspect an undisclosed amount of money and the suspect then fled the scene in an unknown direction.

The two victims were not injured during the robbery.

The suspect is described as a tall, black male, in his late 20's with a tall and heavy build.

This is an on-going investigation. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Columbia Police Department or CrimeStoppers at (573) 875-TIPS to remain anonymous.