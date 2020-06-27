Two in custody believed to be connected to Callaway Co. double homicide

COLUMBIA - The Boone County Sheriff's Department confirmed deputies took two people into custody Tuesday night.

Lt. Lance Robbins said they were believed to be involved in a double-homicide investigation in Callaway County.

There was a heavy police presence on County Road 324 near Carrington Pits Picnic area, west of Fulton. A helicopter flew over the area.

Robbins said Boone County deputies were working with the Callaway County Sheriff's Office.

Boone County deputies were waiting on search warrants for a room at the Welcome Inn on North Providence Road connected to the two suspects, Robbins said.

He said deputies also located a suspect's vehicle.

