Two Mexico School Officials Charged after Car Repair

MEXICO - Two Mexico public officials were charged with misdemeanor theft Monday. Mexico School District Superintendent Tina Renee Woolsey and Mark Patrick "Pat" Hanley, director of transportation and grounds, were charged with a class A misdemeanor for theft of services valued at less than $500 for allegedly using school equipment and personnel to work on a personal vehicle.

The probable cause report stated that Woolsey had her personal vehicle repaired in the school's garage while the district was paying the mechanic. The statement said Hanley, the garage supervisor, instructed School District Mechanic David Kuda to repair the car.

This allegedly happened during the week of May 23.

Hanley, Woolsey, and the prosecutor refused to comment Monday.

A hearing is scheduled for both on Wednesday, July 20, at 10:00 a.m. at the Audrain County Courthouse.