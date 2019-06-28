Two people injured from shooting near Stephens Lake Park

COLUMBIA - Police have arrested two people in connection to a shooting near Stephens Lake Park in Columbia Tuesday morning.

Officers arrested Lajavion Andreas Redden, 19, from Ashland, and Rashad Marquis Ingram, 19, of Columbia, according to a press release from the Columbia Police Department.

Redden, also known as "Young Taco," has been charged with two counts of first-degree assault and two counts of armed criminal action. Ingram was charged with one count of tampering with physical evidence, according to court records.

According to the arrest report, Columbia Police responded to an anonymous call that multiple shots were fired near the 200 block of Anita Court around 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

When police arrived, they found a person in the street, injured from a gunshot wound. Nearby, there were several shell casings. Later in the investigation, CPD discovered there was another person injured, who was hiding in a nearby shed.

The arrest report said both victims were taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

According to the report, Redden and the two victims were at the same apartment complex Tuesday morning, although they were visiting different people in different apartments.

The report said the two victims left their friend's apartment to go to their car. A witness said she saw Redden leave his friend's apartment during the same time. Soon after, gunshots were heard.

The witness said that Redden and one of the victims had "beef" and did not like each other, according to the report.

The same witness said she saw Redden and one of the victims each get into their own vehicles and drive away. Later, the same victim came back to the apartment and told the witness he had been shot.

Officers found Redden at the 8000 block of North Chesley Drive, and he was taken into custody. CPD said the Boone County Sheriff’s Department also helped with the arrest.

Both Redden and Ingram were transported to the Boone County Jail. Ingram posted bond and has been released. Redden is still in custody, with a $50,000 bond for each of his four charges.