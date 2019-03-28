Tyson Plant Closing

MONTGOMERY CITY - Tyson Foods announced Friday that it will be closing its faciltiy in Montgomery City. According to one employee, the company plans to be out of the city by the end of May. The employee, who refused to give his name, said he was under the impression some people would start losing their jobs immediately, while others had two to three weeks left.

The Tyson plant is a refrigerated warehouse. Once the company takes out the refrigerated gas, the city could be looking for someone else to buy the warehouse.