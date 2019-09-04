U.S., China trade war impacts local farmers and consumers

Facebook
Four law enforcement agencies execute search warrant
Four law enforcement agencies execute search warrant
HOLTS SUMMIT - Multiple law enforcement agencies executed a search warrant Tuesday night in the 300 block of South Summit Drive. This all happened around 7:30 p.m. According to the...
Gasconade County sees increase in burglaries
Gasconade County sees increase in burglaries
HERMANN – Power tools, fishing...
Columbia City Council weighs budget cuts
Columbia City Council weighs budget cuts
COLUMBIA - A main focus at Columbia City...
News
Mothers who lost sons to hazing make stop at MU
Mothers who lost sons to hazing make stop at MU
COLUMBIA – Two mothers who lost their sons to hazing are making a stop at the University of Missouri Wednesday night to share their personal memoirs and discuss the dangers of hazing. The...
Four law enforcement agencies execute search warrant
Four law enforcement agencies execute search warrant
HOLTS SUMMIT - Multiple law enforcement...
Pentagon approves military construction cash for border wall
Pentagon approves military construction cash for border wall
WASHINGTON (AP) — Defense Secretary Mark...
Gasconade County sees increase in burglaries
Gasconade County sees increase in burglaries
HERMANN – Power tools, fishing...
Columbia City Council weighs budget cuts
Columbia City Council weighs budget cuts
COLUMBIA - A main focus at Columbia City...
TARGET 8: Number of accessible parking violations vary across mid-Missouri
TARGET 8: Number of accessible parking violations vary across mid-Missouri
MID-MISSOURI - Finding the perfect parking spot can be a hassle, but it can be even more difficult if you need to use an accessible parking space. A 2018 report from the Accessible Parking...
TARGET 8: Flood victims question assessors' qualifications
TARGET 8: Flood victims question assessors' qualifications
BRUNSWICK - After receiving damage assessment...
TARGET 8: Director's office at state agency scrutinized for spending concerns
TARGET 8: Director's office at state agency scrutinized for spending concerns
JEFFERSON CITY – Travel spending...
NOAA increases prediction for 2019 Atlantic hurricane season
NOAA increases prediction for 2019 Atlantic hurricane season
MIAMI, Fla. - The National Hurricane Center, a division of the National Weather Service, has increased the likelihood of “above-normal” activity in the Atlantic Basin for the remainder...
Columbia cooling centers prepare for 'hottest day of the year'
Columbia cooling centers prepare for 'hottest day of the year'
COLUMBIA - Ahead of what some are saying could...
Excessive Heat Warning to begin Wednesday afternoon; continues through Saturday
Excessive Heat Warning to begin Wednesday afternoon; continues through Saturday
COLUMBIA - The first major heat wave of the...
USWNT defeats Portugal 3-0
USWNT defeats Portugal 3-0
Minneapolis MN- The US Women's National Team beat Portugal 3-0 Tuesday night continuing their World Cup victory tour. This is their second victory against the Portuguese in seven days after...
Royals win thriller against Detroit
Royals win thriller against Detroit
KANSAS CITY- The Tigers got things started in...
Cardinals win second in a row against Giants
Cardinals win second in a row against Giants
ST. LOUIS- The Cardinals hold on to their...
U.S., China trade war impacts local farmers and consumers
Share: