U.S. examines worldwide mobile innovations

COLUMBIA - The Mobile World Congress is the largest gathering of mobile innovators in the world. It takes place in Barcelona, Spain, and this year, it hosted nearly 100,000 people from 200 countries.

The U.S. continues to innovate with mobile devices, but behind the rest of the world. University of Missouri emerging technologies professor Dr. Clyde Bentley, who attended the conference in both 2010 and 2012, said the U.S. has always been behind.

"Technology in the United States tends to be ‘U.S. centric,'" Bentley said. "It's about what we can do; what we are doing. In the mobile world, we're not the leader and have never been the leader."

But, he said there is hope for the U.S. to catch up with the rest of the world. Bentley said the U.S. could learn a lot just from viewing the technology showcased at the conference.

"Technology is never invented, it's evolved," Bentley said. "It always comes from something else. So, you see some innovation, and it may not work right now, but that doesn't mean it's a poor piece of technology."

The Global Mobile World Congress event has been organized since 1987. The event has taken place in Barcelona each year since 2009.