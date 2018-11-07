U_News@11 BBlock 1/24/12

Today on U_News@11 we talked about President Obama's upcoming State of the Union address on Tuesday night. We also covered ward redistricting in Jefferson City, and a potential law in Brazil that would make employers pay their workers for answering email or doing other work-related activities on the weekend.

