U_News@11 DBlock 1/24/12
Today on U_News@11 we talked about President Obama's upcoming State of the Union address on Tuesday night. We also covered ward redistricting in Jefferson City, and a potential law in Brazil that would make employers pay their workers for answering email or doing other work-related activities on the weekend.
Thanks for hanging out with us on U_News@11. We hope to see U again soon!
