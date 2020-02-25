U_News@4 9.12.11 G Block
Related Story
COLUMBIA - At 4:00 p.m. Central Time, KOMU 8 launched its first ever social media-based hour long show hosted by Sarah Hill. It included all kinds of ways people could connect from across mid-Missouri to around the world live on the air.
You can go to the video player and watch each block of the newscast.
You can also get a behind the scenes view of the Google Hangout that joined in on the behind the scenes during the newscast. It was streamed live on YouTube during and after the newscast.
News
COLUMBIA - At 4:00 p.m. Central Time, KOMU 8 launched its first ever social media-based hour long show hosted by... More >>