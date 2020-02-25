U_News@4 9.12.11 G Block

COLUMBIA - At 4:00 p.m. Central Time, KOMU 8 launched its first ever social media-based hour long show hosted by Sarah Hill. It included all kinds of ways people could connect from across mid-Missouri to around the world live on the air.

You can go to the video player and watch each block of the newscast.

You can also get a behind the scenes view of the Google Hangout that joined in on the behind the scenes during the newscast. It was streamed live on YouTube during and after the newscast.