MID-MISSOURI - Today on U_News we discussed the latest information on the investigation of two homicides in Mid-Missouri.  White Castle is considering serving beer and wine in their restaurants. Should fast food chains serve alcohol? Also, should teachers still teach cursive in schools? Also, we talked about your thoughts on the payroll tax cut.

News

U_News In Review December 21
8 years ago Wednesday, December 21 2011