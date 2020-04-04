U_News E block, Jan 6

COLUMBIA - Catch up on Friday's U_News! It's our last day in this time slot, but be sure to tune in at 11 in the morning starting this coming Monday (January 9, 2012). 

Today, we talked about a heartworming homecoming for one Mid-Mo family after the dad toured in Afghanistan, and asked U what you thought about more people owning guns. See you next Monday at 11 a.m.!

COLUMBIA - Catch up on Thursday's U_News. We said goodbye to Smitty the Walmart "people greeter," and discussed President Obama's new military spending cuts and the controversy at David's Bridal.

