UPDATE: Columbia power outages could last until Tuesday
UPDATE: Columbia power outages could last until Tuesday
BOONE COUNTY - Columbia residents without power may have to wait until Monday or Tuesday to get their lights back on. According to a city press release, "The crews are currently working on the...
Red Cross opening overnight shelter
Red Cross opening overnight shelter
BOONE COUNTY - The American Red Cross is...
Whereabouts unknown for two Callaway County murder suspects
Whereabouts unknown for two Callaway County murder suspects
CALLAWAY COUNTY - The Callaway County...
News
BOONE COUNTY - Columbia residents without power may have to wait until Monday or Tuesday to get their lights back on. According to a city press release, "The crews are currently working on the...
BOONE COUNTY - The American Red Cross is...
Shots fired in Columbia armed robbery
COLUMBIA - Police are investigating an armed...
No death penalty in Catholic Supply case, St. Louis County prosecutor says
ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis County...
CALLAWAY COUNTY - The Callaway County...
TARGET 8: Transportation Development Districts tax stores without regulation
COLUMBIA - While most people are familiar with sales taxes and city taxes, they may not know they are paying additional money to cover roads and infrastructure. It's called a Transportation...
Target 8: Missouri phone users wage unceasing battle with telemarketers
HALLSVILLE – Records from the Missouri...
TARGET 8: Residents of mobile home park don't know if their water is clean
PETTIS COUNTY - Tom Belsha has lived on...
Weather
Airplane slides off runway at Columbia airport; air traffic control calls plane of passengers "guinea pig"
COLUMBIA - A plane slid-off the runway due to icy conditions at the Columbia Regional Airport shortly after 2 PM on Friday. While exiting the main runway, the front gear left the pavement and the...
Closings and Cancellations
To report a school closing or other event...
UPDATED: End of snow in sight, set to leave roads icy into Monday
SATURDAY EVENING UPDATE COLUMBIA - Heavy snow...
Sports
Missouri TE Albert Okwuegbunam returning for junior season
COLUMBIA - Missouri redshirt sophomore Albert Okwuegbunam announced Thursday morning via Twitter that he will return for his junior season instead of declaring for the NFL Draft. Okwuegbunam was a...
Mizzou Tigers fall in their first SEC game of the year
COLUMBIA - The Mizzou Tigers lost to the third...
Damarea Crockett declares for the NFL Draft
COLUMBIA - The 2019 Missouri backfield became...
