Ultimate Survivor Frosty 5k raises awareness for mid-Missouri teenager

JEFFERSON CITY - Family, friends and nurses of Emmy Kramer gathered in Jefferson City Saturday morning for the second annual Ultimate Survivor Frosty 5K.

Fifteen-year-old Emmy was born with DiGeorge Syndrome, a disorder that deletes a segment of chromosome 22. DiGeorge causes poor development of body systems.

Since birth, Emmy has been medi-flighted 17 times and has spent over 1,100 days in St. Louis Children's Hospital. Additionally, she has suffered strokes, seizures, lung disease, respiratory, disease, kidney failure, granulomatous disease and osteoporosis.

The Ultimate Survivor Frosty 5k raises both awareness and money for Emmy's battle.

"Financial support is a necessity, basically, at this point in our lives," said Emmy's sister, Mallory Kramer."I feel like we all try to kinda chip in and do whatever we can, but people should know about Emmy."

Emmy's mom, Mary Kramer, balances caring for Emmy as well as keeping up with her four other children.

"I think for all of us, it changed our perspective in life," Mary Kramer said. "We're sitting here laughing and smiling, we've had a nice morning, but Emmy's just been through two incredibly difficult weeks. In fact, she's really frail this morning. She just knows how to cover and hide to just get through."

About 100 participants showed up for the second annual 5k.