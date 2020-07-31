UM Board of Curators will discuss merging Mun Choi's positions

Facebook
Reports: Cardinals-Brewers game postponed, team isolating in hotel
MILWAUKEE ( KSDK ) — The Cardinals-Brewers game scheduled for Friday afternoon has been postponed due to a player testing positive for COVID-19, according to multiple reports. A Cardinals...
Friday COVID-19 Coverage: Fauci to tell House panel the end of the pandemic is unclear
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will...
Missouri extends food stamp benefits through August
COLUMBIA — Missouri’s...
Reports: Cardinals-Brewers game postponed, team isolating in hotel
MILWAUKEE ( KSDK ) — The Cardinals-Brewers game scheduled for Friday afternoon has been postponed due to a player testing positive for COVID-19, according to multiple reports. A Cardinals...
Online groups offer a way to fight the isolation of having COVID-19
(CNN) -- The posts come every few minutes....
Friday COVID-19 Coverage: Fauci to tell House panel the end of the pandemic is unclear
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will...
Missouri extends food stamp benefits through August
COLUMBIA — Missouri’s...
Parson pushes to send Missouri Juveniles to adult prison as young as 12
JEFFERSON CITY- Governor Parson called for a...
Athletic trainers role will change in the upcoming season
COLUMBIA- Missouri High school athletic organizers believe Covid-19 health guidelines will bring up the vital role athletic trainers will need to take this fall sports season. In MSHSAA’s...
TARGET 8 FOLLOW-UP: Governor signs coroner bill into law
COLUMBIA -- Monday Governor Mike Parson signed...
TARGET 8: Previous infection, safety issues at Columbia care facility
COLUMBIA -- State regulators found a number of...
Weather
Sunday's sky had many asking 'What cloud is that!?'
COLUMBIA - Sunday's early evening sky was filled with a thunderstorm that changed the sky into an ocean view. No, really! The atmosphere is fluid; it has circulations and waves and dynamics. In...
Heat advisory in effect this weekend, tips to stay cool
COLUMBIA, MO - A heat advisory will be in...
The summer climate in central Missouri is changing differently than other places in the United States, here's why
COLUMBIA - One of the main factors of our...
Sports
Reports: Cardinals-Brewers game postponed, team isolating in hotel
MILWAUKEE ( KSDK ) — The Cardinals-Brewers game scheduled for Friday afternoon has been postponed due to a player testing positive for COVID-19, according to multiple reports. A Cardinals...
Baseball season teeters, while states resist mask rules
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The baseball...
Two MLB games postponed as Marlins deal with coronavirus
MIAMI (AP) — Two major league games...
streaming platforms
UM Board of Curators will discuss merging Mun Choi's positions
Share: