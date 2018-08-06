UM Curators Met Monday for Presidential Search
COLUMBIA - UM Curators held a teleconference meeting Monday night to discuss the search for a new president for the UM system. The curators went into a closed door, executive session, but a spokesperson told KOMU the board would not vote.
The meeting lasted at least three hours. Interim president Steve Owens took over for Gary Forsee in January when Forsee stepped down.
