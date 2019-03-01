UM president stresses importance of higher education to students

COLUMBIA - UM System President Tim Wolfe and MU Chancellor R. Bowen Loftin talked to middle school students as part of the Show Me Value Tour Monday.

Wolfe started the Show Me Value Tour three years ago to focus on communicating the value of higher education.

He spoke to students at Lange Middle School and Loftin presented to students at Southern Boone Middle School Monday morning.

"I believe that no matter what your background is, no matter what your story is, you should think about college education because college education is your path to lifelong success," Wolfe said to students.

Wolfe said he started the tour after observing a growing sentiment that college education is not worth the time or investment.

"Years ago there was this growing sentiment that a college degree really wasn't worth the time or investment for students," UM Systems Strategic Communications Manager Kelly Weimann said.

Wolfe played a game with students where he put multiple celebrities on the board and students guessed what their major was. He also told stories about celebrities that went back to get college degrees and post-graduate degrees.

"President Wolfe's ultimate objective in the Show Me Value tour is to really let students know that the greatest investment they can make for themselves is higher education," Weimann said.

Wolfe said he decided to talk to middle school students because it is important to reach students early.

