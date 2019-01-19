UM System to announce initiative to reduce cost of attendance

COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri System is set to make an announcement Wednesday on a plan to help reduce the cost of attendance.

President Mun Choi will be in Columbia to make the announcement.

In a press release, the UM System said the initiative is also expected to "enhance learning for students".

"It is important that we are constantly looking for ways to either decrease the cost or at the very minimum make sure that costs don't rise for students," said MU News Bureau Director Chrsitian Basi.

Basi said the initiative "will be spread across all four campuses related to helping students keep yet one other cost associated with college at a minimal level."

He went on to say this will immediately save students "quite a bit of money".

Basi would not say what the initiative involves at this time.

"Really what we are looking for here is to address affordability because it is a barrier that no matter what the enrollment level is at the university, financial challenges hit across students that are already here and students that are looking to come here," Basi said.

President Choi is scheduled to make the announcement Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. on the first floor of The Mizzou Store in the MU Student Center. The event is open to the public.